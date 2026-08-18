Old Crow Medicine Show to Return to Ryman for 17th New Year's Eve

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Old Crow Medicine Show announced that their long-running New Year's Eve tradition at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium will continue with shows on December 30 and 31 featuring support from North Mississippi Allstars. The December 31 show will mark Old Crow's 17th New Year's Eve performance at the venue. Tickets will go on sale this Friday.

Along with the news, the two-time GRAMMY-winning string band shared a black-and-white music video for 'Revolution Now,' a highlight from their release Union Made that features vocals from Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker.

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'Lee Oskar and I wrote 'Revolution Now' from that feeling that something has to change, even when nobody seems to agree on the way forward,' says bandleader Ketch Secor. 'It's not a song about left or right. It's about loving this country enough to wrestle with where we are and wonder how we find our way home. Evan Felker brought exactly the kind of honesty and urgency the song needed. The video reaches back through images of Americans working, organizing and standing together through other unsettled times--a reminder that this isn't the first time we've had to figure out how to find our path forward.'

Union Made finds Old Crow Medicine Show reflecting on the people, places, and stories of America in its 250th year. Recorded in the band's own East Nashville studio, Union Made is their most collaborative album to date with a Luke Combs co-write and appearances from nearly a dozen guests including Maggie Rose, Molly Tuttle, Del McCoury, Ronnie McCoury, Jesse Welles, Lee Oskar, John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina Cash.

Last year, Old Crow Medicine Show released their first-ever holiday album OCMS XMAS, with appearances on CBS This Morning, The Kelly Clarkson Show and World Cafe. Secor also released his first solo album Story The Crow Told Me, appeared on a Rolling Stone podcast, and made his debut as the new host of the long-running Nashville PBS travel and culture series Tennessee Crossroads. His Louder Than Guns documentary is now streaming nationwide on the PBS App and was featured in the latest Rolling Stone print edition.

Old Crow Medicine Show will continue to tour this summer and fall, making stops in California, New York, Texas and more. Full details can be found at crowmedicine.com/tour.

Old Crow Medicine Show 2026 Tour Dates

August 28 - West Fargo, ND @ Buckaroo Festival - Lights Amphitheatre

September 13 - Bristol, TN/VA @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 15 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

September 17 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

September 18 - Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Green - Shelburne Museum

September 19 - Hammondsport, NY @ Concerts at Point of the Bluff

September 20 - Morgantown, WV @ The Metropolitan Theatre

September 30 - Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

October 1 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

October 2 - Fresno, CA @ Warnors Theatre

October 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

October 3 - Mill Valley, CA @ Hardly Strictly Out of the Park - Sweetwater Music Hall

October 9 - Eureka Springs, AR @ Hillberry Music Festival

October 13 - Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

October 14 - Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre

October 15 - Franklin, NC @ Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts

October 16 - Charleston, WV @ Clay Center

October 17 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

October 18 - York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

October 26 - Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

October 27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

October 29 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

October 30 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

October 31 - San Antonio, TX @ Stable Hall

November 1 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

November 11-15 - Miami, FL @ Moon River At Sea

December 30 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

December 31 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Photo Credit: Ed Rode



Photo Credit: Ed Rode

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