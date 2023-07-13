Ohio Electro-Pop Duo MUNNYCAT Release New Single 'somethin sweet'

The track was released alongside a visualizer.

Jul. 13, 2023

There’s been a slew of articles written about the influencer that is using an AI “clone” of herself to chat with willing fans that is on course to make 5 million dollars a month.

There are camsites, content subscription sites like OnlyFans, random niche fandoms, and your run-of-the-mill thirst traps that are all out there giving little split seconds of joy to folks around the digital world.

After a long conversation about the incredible complexities of modern fantasy, alt hip-hop production duo MUNNYCAT came to the conclusion.... “If it doesn’t hurt anyone - you do you, boo.”

That concept of finding whatever little glimmer of happiness is available these days is where K808 and Khaledzou began writing their new single “somthin sweet”; a glitchy, hyperpoppy diddy about shooting your shot and trying to take an online relationship into the real world..

Khaledzou: “s is hard, man - and anywhere you can be yourself (or someone else entirely) can be a great form of escapism. But beyond that, you can make legitimate lifelong connections online. It’s even where I found Kate.”

K808: “Whether it’s YouTube, Reddit, OF communities, or a meme lord who you check everyday, we thought it’d be interesting to forget about the obvious terrible aspects of life online and focus on the little moments of harmless joy for like a fin’ second. Cuz we all deserve to feel seen.”

Their music (RIYL: Kero Kero Bonito, Rosalía, Remi Wolf, Charli XCX) is firmly rooted in modern indie-pop, and is in the ‘Escape Room’ genre according to the mysterious algorithm gods at spotify. It has been called “hyperpop on Lexapro”, with the press referencing MUNNYCAT’s obsession with East Coast proto hip-hop and 80’s art pop. MUNNYCAT is, in its totality, a two-person project made up of producers K808 and Khaledzou.

Originally from the infamously corrupt and troubled rust-belt city of Youngstown, OH where they learned so much of the self-reliance and individualism that makes them creatively distinct, they now live in sunny Los Angeles creating art side by side. The newlyweds write, produce, shoot and edit their own videos together, lending new meaning to the phrase 'dynamic duo.'



