Oh Louise Premieres New Single DO YOU LIE TO EVERYONE

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Oh Louise has released a new song titled DO YOU LIE TO EVERYONE ahead of her upcoming debut album EVERYTHING ON HIGH, which she plans to release independently. Atwood Magazine premiered the track, describing the artist's sound with what the outlet called melodic grace, bruising honesty, and haunting intimacy.

Atwood Magazine premiered 'DO YOU LIE TO EVERYONE,' calling it 'a hauntingly beautiful debut single whose melodic grace and bruising emotional honesty introduce 19-year-old Olive Siegel as a songwriter already fluent in the language of intimate self-reckoning.' Editor Mitch Mosk praised the forthcoming record as 'a richly intimate record shaped by dreams, heartbreak, faith, and the difficult work of knowing yourself…' with 'traces of Joni Mitchell and Carole King in the clarity of its emotional writing and graceful melodic movement.'

'At its core, the song is both an admission and an accusation,' shares Olive Siegel, the songwriter behind Oh Louise. 'It's about being lied to and struggling with your own authenticity as a result. Knowing the person you want to love isn't being emotionally faithful, but feeling like you deserve it because you don't know who you are either.'

Siegel was raised in Los Angeles and is currently based in Vermont for college. Just nineteen years old, she boasts the songwriting sophistication and artistic precocity of a much older artist—perhaps because she's been honing her craft since middle school. 'I learned how to properly record myself during Covid, when schools were closed,' Siegel explains. Much of the material across her debut album emerged straight from journals, which she then arranged on an open-tuned guitar in her bedroom, or on the civil war-era piano in the living room of her family home. Siegel counts Elliott Smith, Weyes Blood, Judee Sill, and Phillip Glass among her most formative inspirations—influences made evident in her use of inventive vocal layering, raw lyricism, and beguiling melodic turns.

Siegel recorded 'EVERYTHING ON HIGH' in Round Pond, Maine with producer Charles Van Kirk, cellist Nat Smith, and bassist John Stirratt of Wilco. Stirratt's esteemed support and ongoing mentorship of Siegel are a testament to the project's promise.

Tracklist

1. Do You Lie To Everyone

2. Machine Angel

3. Lie To Me

4. Want U

5. Judas

6. After

7. How Much I Love You

8. Slip Away

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