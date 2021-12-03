Of Mice & Men Release New Album ECHO

Gold-selling hard rockers Of Mice & Men - Aaron Pauley (bass + vocals ), Valentino Arteaga (drums), Alan Ashby (guitar), and Phil Manansala (guitar) - have released their seventh album Echo today, December 3, via SharpTone Records.



"Echo is a collection of songs that represents a year of creating as a means of finding genuine human connection, during what could easily be considered the most tumultuous and disconnected time in any of our lives," says Pauley. "Through every loss, every struggle, every triumph, working together on these songs brought us closer to each other and to the people who allow our music to be a part of their lives."



The much-anticipated complete album is comprised of the previously issued Timeless and Bloom EPs, along with the new and final Ad Infinitum EP. The EP will be released on vinyl in April 2022.



The Southern California-based quartet used their time spent in the 2020 lockdown, which was the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an incredibly productive way. They recorded all of the music on Echo during that time by working remotely via Zoom and sharing files. They had not been in the same room together since February 2020 and the start of the global shutdown.



The album was entirely self-produced by the band, and mixed and mastered by Pauley. Echo also includes the band's take on the Crosby, Stills, and Nash track "Helplessly Hoping," which closes out the release. Listen here.



As is the case with all previous 2021 music drops, the artwork was designed by the iconic artist Derek Hess. Read the exclusive Revolver feature that dives deep into the art and music connection here.