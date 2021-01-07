Odette Premieres Video For New Single, 'Amends' From

Sydney, Australia-based pop artist Odette premiered the video for her new single, "Amends" via YouTube worldwide today and available to stream/purchase tomorrow, pre-add here. The song is the third single featured on Odette's upcoming sophomore album, Herald, due out February 5 via EMI Music Australia, pre-save here.



"True to its title, 'Amends' is a submission to pain," says Odette. The track is about self-reflection and general relationships between people. "Amends' is a song I wrote during a period of unwellness. I was hurting myself and the people I loved with cruel disregard. This song is about trying and persevering even when you feel like you've already failed."

On enjoying the process of bringing her world to life in the video, Odette says, "I made the clay and fabric puppets for this video, I wrote the treatment and I was involved in the final edit. Working with older women was important to me for this, purely because I wanted to connect and learn. I guess I had this notion that 'if they can do this, live their lives and still be so ethereal and enigmatic, then surely I can handle what comes my way'. I have a long way to go but this video marks the start of my journey towards kindness."

Herald is a collection full of highs and lows including love, heartbreak, grief, anger, self-analysis, and accountability produced by Damian Taylor (Björk, Arcade Fire, The Killers) who encouraged her to experiment further with her sound. In discussing working with Taylor again, Odette said, "he was like, Georgia, I just want you to let go and deep dive into your world and make something from it. So I feel like I was a lot bolder with instrumentation and with experimental sounds."

Odette continues, "this album is sort of a nuanced discussion of the positives and the negatives of mental illness and also just being a human being. It talks about the realities of hurting others, the consequences of that, and even more so, it holds me accountable-it holds me to my word."

The upcoming album is a triumphant follow up to her highly acclaimed debut record, 2018's To A Stranger that debuted at #1 on the Apple Music Charts, landed her two 2018 ARIA nominations, garnered 55+ million streams and secured her two national sold out headline tours. In 2019, she ushered in the new year playing Falls Fest before embarking on a successful SXSW run and headline Europe & UK tour.

For more on Odette, visit www.odetteofficial.com.