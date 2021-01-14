Octopus Montage Debuts New Single & Music Video 'Dopamine'

Octopus Montage are taking the new year by storm with the release of their new single and music video "Dopamine." Taken from their forthcoming album How To Live and How To Lose (release TBD), "Dopamine" is premiering now on Substream Magazine. Fans can also pre-save the song, out tomorrow, here.

"'Dopamine' is a self-deprecating, angst-fuelled explosion disguised as a catchy pop-punk tune. The song focuses on the mindset many people find themselves in when they're in their late teens and early 20's and have to start acting like a 'proper adult' but have no idea how to do so," the band shares. "'It looks at issues like lifelong friends entering long-term relationships, moving up in their life while you're still single, working a dead end job and living at home. Hence the need for a release of Dopamine in the brain - a naturally created chemical in the brain known as a 'feel-good transmitter.'"

They continue: "The sarcastic twist, 'here goes another blow, another worthless anecdote,' is inspired by bands like blink-182, who exposed the difficulty of growing up while showing that a bad situation can be looked back on and laughed at later down the line. It proves that everything may not be as bad as it may seem. We also wanted to continue showcasing both our softer and heavier sides."

About the video, they add: "We wanted to make a music video that would make everyone smile, and we thought the best way to do that is have everyone show off their furry (or scaly) best friend."

Octopus Montage are a four piece pop-punk/metalcore hybrid based in Blackpool, UK who are signed to UAC Management. The band's music is an eclectic mix of the two genres, perfect for anyone who wants to beat up a friend or hug an enemy. With over 5 million Spotify streams, 2 EPs, and a handful of singles under their belts, the band is preparing to release its first full-length album How To Live and How To Lose. later this year.

The band gigged excessively throughout the summer of 2019, playing up and down the country in notable venues such as The Sanctuary, The Waterloo, and The Boulevard, amongst others, supporting the likes of Crazy Town, Mallory Knox, ROAM, InVisions, and SHVPES. They planned to expand their touring in 2020, however those plans were derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this gave the band the chance to finalise the recording of their upcoming album How To Live and How To Lose. The first single, "Grow Up," was released on September 4th followed by the singles "Right Here With Me" in October and "A Shortcut" in November.

Most recently the band released their new single and music video, "Dopamine," which joins the previously released tracks on their forthcoming album. How To Live and How To Lose. will be released later this year.

