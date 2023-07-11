October Project to Release New Single 'Lost' From THE GHOST OF CHILDHOOD

Winners of Gold & Silver Telly Awards for their last two music video/singles, genre-defying October Project (Julie Flanders, Emil Adler, Marina Belica) features extraordinary images from the James Webb and Hubble Space Telescopes in the music video for "Lost," the next single from The Ghost of Childhood. The audio single hits all major streaming services on Friday, July 21st, with a YouTube music video premiere and Zoom event on July 23 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM EST.

In a fantastic trip through the universe over lyrics and spoken word that reflect upon our place in it, October Project explores the potential of music and visuals to elicit an altered state of consciousness in a video powered by actual images of outer space intercut with stunning CGI. Strings and slashes of saxophone hover over an axis of female harmony helmed by Belica and Flanders, as a rhythm section powers us through to an extended instrumental where composer/producer Adler's innovative shifts in time signature work to free us from the chains of Monkey Brain. Flanders then repeats and layers spoken word inspired by the Prayer of St. Francis underlaid by piano from Adler in a mesmerizing and groundbreaking coda.

In synch with the emphasis of such industry leaders as Peter Gabriel (whose studio is behind the publication of "Reverberation: Do Everything Better with Music") and Renée Fleming (artistic adviser for the NIH's Sound Health Network) on the healing and transformative power of music, October Project's groundbreaking work in "Lost" follows upon the group's The Book of Rounds (2016, 2021), a song cycle centered on a new brand of 'conscious' rounds conceived of by Flanders & Adler.

Written to invoke a feeling of well-being in singers and listeners alike, The Book of Rounds features positive messages set over the repetitive, cyclical song structure of a musical round, like modern mantras. The Book of Rounds: Choral Edition, recorded with Chorus Austin, (Ryan Heller, Artistic Director), was on the Grammy Ballot for Best Choral Performance in 2021.

"Over the years we've had listeners express the power of our music in their lives, especially in times of transition and hardship. The notion of music being a healing force is always there for us," says Flanders.

Adds Belica, "Music and visuals together can be especially transformative. The images from the James Webb Space Telescope take us out of the ordinary and remind us that we are NOT alone, but a PART of the incredible beauty and mystery that surrounds us."

"Lost" is the third in a series of singles October Project is releasing from The Ghost of Childhood, with the full album slated for release this fall.