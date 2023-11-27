October London Presents The 'Rebirth of Marvin' Tour With Special Guests J. Brown and The Shindellas

Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records' very own October London is set to embark on his highly anticipated 19-city "The Rebirth of Marvin" tour in partnership with Billboard's 2X "Power Players" alumni The Black Promoters Collective (BPC).

This tour promises an unforgettable experience as October brings his soulful voice and electrifying stage presence to cities across the country. Set to start on January 25 at The Showbox in Seattle, WA, making stops in major cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, Detroit, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York, and ending on Sunday, March 3 in Dallas.

Joining October on this musical odyssey as direct support is J. Brown and the sensational female trio The Shindellas. This lineup guarantees a night filled with soulful melodies, dynamic performances, and an immersive experience for fans of R&B and soul music.

Before general market sales begin, local, venue, and promoter presale tickets will be available on Thursday, November 30, at 10 AM local time. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, December 1, at 10 AM local time.

J. Brown, recognized for his soul-stirring vocals, and The Shindellas, known for captivating audiences with their melodies, will complement October London's set, creating an unmissable musical performance. Fans can expect a seamless blend of classic hits, contemporary sounds, and an immersive live experience that transcends musical boundaries.

Ticket information and additional tour dates can be found on October London's official website.

Don't miss your chance to witness the rebirth of soul music with October London, J. Brown, and The Shindellas. Secure your tickets for an unforgettable night of musical magic!

October London Presents “The Rebirth of Marvin” Tour Dates:

Thursday, January 25 Saturday, January 27 Sunday, January 28 Wednesday, February 7 Thursday, February 8 Friday, February 9 Saturday, February 10 Wednesday, February 14 Thursday, February 15 Saturday, February 17 Sunday, February 18 Tuesday, February 20 Thursday, February 22 Friday, February 23 Saturday, February 24 Sunday, February 25 Thursday, February 29 Friday, March 1 Sunday, March 3 Seattle, WA Berkeley, CA Los Angeles, CA Jacksonville, FL Nashville, TN Atlanta, GA Charlotte, NC Baltimore, MD Washington DC Philadelphia, PA Richmond, VA Brooklyn, NY St. Louis, MO Detroit, MI Cleveland, OH Chicago, IL New Orleans, LA Houston, TX Dallas, TX The Showbox The UC Theatre Taube Music Hall The Fonda Florida Theater Marathon Music Works Centerstage QC Soundstage Rams Head Live! Howard Theatre Union Transfer The National Brooklyn Steel The Hawthorne The Majestic The Agora The Vic Theatre Joy Theater Warehouse Live The Studio at the Factory

ABOUT THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. As a 100% Black-owned business, its mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences.

ABOUT OCTOBER LONDON

October London, hailing from South Bend, Indiana, transcends musical boundaries with his soulful voice. Initially not envisioning himself as a singer, he found his true calling and made a swift impact with his debut album, "Colorblind: Hate and Happiness," in 2017. Partnering with Death Row Records, October became a prominent writer and collaborator in LA's music scene. Mastering both recording and composing, October has released mixtapes, albums, and featured on hit tracks.

His versatility shines, evident in his dynamic exploration of genres. His latest album pays homage to his musical influences, blending nostalgia with contemporary artistry. In the month of October, 2023, October London made his late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, delivering a powerful performance of his break out hit “Back To Your Place,” which has held the #1 spot on Billboard’s “Adult R&B Airplay” chart for eleven weeks.

ABOUT J. BROWN

In the heart of Detroit, a city renowned for its rich musical heritage, emerges J. Brown—a torchbearer of timeless values in contemporary music. With the release of his debut album, "Chapter & Verse," in 2022, J. Brown showcased his artistry with the mesmerizing hit "Don't Rush," featuring multi-platinum artist Tank, reaching an impressive #7 on the R&B Billboard chart.

Collaborating with esteemed talents like Carvin Haggins and Grammy Award-winning producer Camper, J. Brown's album, "The Art Of Making Love," transcends mere physicality. It is a musical journey meticulously crafted to celebrate the profound connection of minds, cherishing bonds, and honoring love in all its forms. Each track is a masterpiece, promising a soul-stirring experience for global audiences, as J. Brown seeks to revive the essence of lasting relationships through feel-good music with a moral foundation.

ABOUT THE SHINDELLAS

The Shindellas, a Nashville-based trio consisting of Tamara Chauniece, Stacy Johnson, and Kasi Jones, celebrate the profound legacy of Black women shaping pop music with their soulful harmonies. Drawing inspiration from the gospel-inspired vocal tradition of En Vogue and the genre-bending flair of The Pointer Sisters, they seamlessly blend elements from iconic Black girl groups of the past with a fresh sound firmly rooted in soul music's rich history.

Debuting in 2017, The Shindellas gained acclaim with their 2021 album, "Hits That Stick Like Grits." Now, their sophomore release, "Shindo," signifies a new chapter in their musical journey. Embracing love as the central theme, the album encapsulates the trio's growth and joy, showcasing their unique voices across nine tracks.

Produced by hitmakers Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly, "Shindo" masterfully weaves Tamara's gospel background, Stacy's commercial jingle experience, and Kasi's love for musical theater into a captivating blend of "New American Soul." With their lead single, "Last Night Was Good for My Soul," climbing the Billboard charts, The Shindellas invite fans and newcomers alike to join them on a groovy escapade, radiating joy and love through their harmonious artistry.