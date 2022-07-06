Oakrest to Release Debut Album 'Summer Sun'

Toronto based pop-rock band Oakrest are excited to share their debut album Summer Sun, premiering today on V13. From the highs and lows of a relationship to fighting an internal battle to truly find yourself, Summer Sun is set to become a quintessential summer album that calls to mind warm nights spent with your favorite people. Fans can listen to Summer Sun on their preferred streaming service on Friday, July 8.

On the new release, singer Jacob Szabo shares that, "Summer Sun to me personally is some of our best work. We felt as a whole that we couldn't just put out another EP, and needed to tell a bigger story with an LP. This record revolves around the theme of relationships whether it's between your partner, your friends, or yourself."

Oakrest recently released the album's lead single "Olivia". Taking inspirations from classics like Fountains of Wayne's "Stacy's Mom" and newer hits like Seaway's "Mrs. David", "Olivia" tells the story of carrying around an all-consuming crush and the adrenaline rush that comes with the thought of putting it into words. "Olivia" is available now.

Oakrest is a band that started in Keswick ON, and is based out of Toronto ON, Canada. Oakrest's sound mixes elements of pop-rock/pop-punk bands, such as The Cars, Fountains Of Wayne, New Found Glory and blink-182, to newer age bands such as Seaway, Neck Deep, and Young Culture. Jacob Szabo fronts the band on Vocals, while Jacob Graves slams Rhythm Guitar, Michael Van shreds on Lead Guitar, and Chris Zoubaniotis thrashes on Drums.

While Oakrest used to be all about fast paced guitar and distortion, they have found their unique sound whilst writing/recording their first full length record that is said to come out in the summer of 2022. The topics Oakrest writes about mainly include heartbreak, feeling alone, relationships etc. however, you'll find the music behind the words is very uplifting, positive and fun to move along too.

Tour Dates

July 22nd - Toronto, ON - Sneaky Dee's*

July 30th - Hamiliton, ON - The Killroom

July 31st - London, ON - Ask A Punk

August 1st - Cambridge, ON - Rhythm & Brews

August 2nd - Windsor, ON - The Phog

August 3rd - Barrie, ON - Queens Pub

August 4th - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus

August 5th - Oshawa, ON - The Atria

August 6th - Newmarket, ON - The Lion Pub and Grill

*Album release show, no North Of 64