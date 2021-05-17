OVO Sound Radio Hosts Album Mix from Scorpion Kings

OVO Sound Radio features Amapiano pioneers Scorpion Kings & Tresor's 'Rumble In The Jungle' mix as the guest mix on this week's episode; Season 3, Episode 6. Listen to the mix here.



Broadcasted from Los Angeles on Sirius XM Channel 42 and curated by October Very Own's Oliver El-Khatib, OVO Sounds Radio host's the trios 'Rumble In the Jungle' mix, a 45 minute tribute to the April album.



Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small) have created something wholly unique on their multi lingual collaborative album with Afro-pop maverick and entrepreneur, TRESOR. Rumble In The Jungle is a 14-track anthemic amapiano experience that features singles 'Funu' and 'Fola Sade'.



As creators of some of the biggest South African hits of the last 10 years, DJ Maphorisa (Uhuru's "Y-Tjukutja", Mafikizolo's "Khona" and gqom anthems "Oncamnce" and "Midnight Starring") and Kabza De Small ("Sponono", "iLog Drum") are no strangers to pushing the boundaries of African music to pioneer a future wave.

Renowned for his distinct sound, Tresor is a multi-platinum selling artist and three-time award winner for Best Pop Album at the SAMAs, and his distinct vocal timbre amplified the first two successful singles off 'Rumble In The Jungle', "Funu" and "Fola Sade".



From Cape Town to Cairo, Nairobi to New York, Accra to Amsterdam and beyond, 'Rumble In The Jungle' is testament to the power of African music and how far it's come in its evolution, with something for everyone to enjoy.



"This album is a gift to Africa. We are bringing the amapiano sound to the continent. We loved working on it and are excited for Africa and the world to hear it," concluded DJ Maphorisa.