OUIJA SHARK 2 to Be Released This Summer

The follow up to the smash cult hit will be available on digital platforms July 25 and on Blu-ray August 15.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Wild Eye Releasing has announced the digital release and Collector's Edition Blu-Ray of Director John Migliore's OUIJA SHARK 2.

The highly-anticipated follow up to the smash cult hit will be available on digital platforms July 25 and on Blu-ray August 15.

When the Ouija Shark emerges from Hell to cause havoc once more on earth, a sorcerer with a history of fighting the ghostly great white must follow it into a multiverse hellscape for one final battle. But this time he is bringing along some friends to help send the shark into oblivion.

Bonus Materials on the Collector's Edition Blu-ray

Commentary with Director John Migliore
North American Premiere Q&A
Japanese Theatrical Q&A
Japanese Theatrical Interview
Japanese Promo Videos
Japanese Christmas Message
France Theatrical Promo
Behind The Scenes Image Gallery
Stills Gallery
Deleted Scene
Alternate Take
Trailers
BLU RAY exclusive - Folded poster
BLU RAY exclusive - Slipcase

Deborah Jayne Reilly Smith, Kylie Gough, Simon Wheeldon and John Migliore star in OUIJA SHARK 2, coming this summer!



