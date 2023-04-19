OUIJA SHARK 2 to Be Released This Summer

Wild Eye Releasing has announced the digital release and Collector's Edition Blu-Ray of Director John Migliore's OUIJA SHARK 2.

The highly-anticipated follow up to the smash cult hit will be available on digital platforms July 25 and on Blu-ray August 15.

When the Ouija Shark emerges from Hell to cause havoc once more on earth, a sorcerer with a history of fighting the ghostly great white must follow it into a multiverse hellscape for one final battle. But this time he is bringing along some friends to help send the shark into oblivion.

Bonus Materials on the Collector's Edition Blu-ray

Commentary with Director John Migliore

North American Premiere Q&A

Japanese Theatrical Q&A

Japanese Theatrical Interview

Japanese Promo Videos

Japanese Christmas Message

France Theatrical Promo

Behind The Scenes Image Gallery

Stills Gallery

Deleted Scene

Alternate Take

Trailers

BLU RAY exclusive - Folded poster

BLU RAY exclusive - Slipcase

Deborah Jayne Reilly Smith, Kylie Gough, Simon Wheeldon and John Migliore star in OUIJA SHARK 2, coming this summer!