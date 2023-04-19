OUIJA SHARK 2 to Be Released This Summer
Wild Eye Releasing has announced the digital release and Collector's Edition Blu-Ray of Director John Migliore's OUIJA SHARK 2.
The highly-anticipated follow up to the smash cult hit will be available on digital platforms July 25 and on Blu-ray August 15.
When the Ouija Shark emerges from Hell to cause havoc once more on earth, a sorcerer with a history of fighting the ghostly great white must follow it into a multiverse hellscape for one final battle. But this time he is bringing along some friends to help send the shark into oblivion.
Bonus Materials on the Collector's Edition Blu-ray
Commentary with Director John Migliore
North American Premiere Q&A
Japanese Theatrical Q&A
Japanese Theatrical Interview
Japanese Promo Videos
Japanese Christmas Message
France Theatrical Promo
Behind The Scenes Image Gallery
Stills Gallery
Deleted Scene
Alternate Take
Trailers
BLU RAY exclusive - Folded poster
BLU RAY exclusive - Slipcase
Deborah Jayne Reilly Smith, Kylie Gough, Simon Wheeldon and John Migliore star in OUIJA SHARK 2, coming this summer!