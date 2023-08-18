OSEES Share New LP 'Intercepted Message'

OSEES are also in the midst of a lengthy run of 2023 tour dates.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

The ever prolific and constantly frenetic OSEES finally share their brand new LP, Intercepted Message, via In The Red. Earlier this year, the record was preceded by a handful of singles — "Intercepted Message,"  "Goon," and "Stunner" — which were received with widespread praise.

In further celebration of their new release, OSEES also made an appearance on this week's episode of Tom Scharpling's The Best Show for a live performance of the full record.

Plus, Scharpling and John Dwyer sat down for a conversation about the evolution of Osees, the state of the DIY scene, the best shows they’ve ever seen, giving drugs to Mark E. Smith, and more. Both the live performance and interview are available now on The Best Show's YouTube channel.

In addition to their brand new LP, a 2012 LEVITATION performance by Thee Oh Sees has been revisited for a new series of vinyl releases, Live at LEVITATION, immortalizing it on glorious 12" colored wax, mixed by John Dwyer and mastered for vinyl by JJ Golden. The release is out in stores now. It is available for purchase HERE. To preview the LP, the band also shared live videos for "Block of Ice" and "Devil Again."

To celebrate their new LEVITATION release, 5 classic OSEES records — Dog Poison (2009), Floating Coffin (2013), Mutilator Defeated at Last (2015), Orc (2017), and A Foul Form (2022) — have also been repressed, each in two new vinyl colorways and only available at Levitation.fm.

OSEES are also in the midst of a lengthy run of 2023 tour dates, including stops throughout North America, the UK, and more. Tickets and more information can be found HERE. Full routing below.

OSEES LIVE

8/18 - Saint-Malo, FR - La Route Du Rock
8/19 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop
8/20 - Gueret, FR - Check In Party
8/22 - Bordeaux, FR - Square Dom Bedos
8/23 - Biarritz, FR - Atabal
8/25 - Málaga, ES - Canela Party
9/3 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel w/ Fantasy
9/4- San Francisco, CA - The Chapel w/ DREAM_MEGA
9/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel w/ The Mothers Network
9/6 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel w/ Oog Bogo
9/8 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
9/9 - Seattle, WA - Neumos w/ Oog Bogo
9/10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos w/ Tissue
9/14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue w/ Vaz
9/15 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall w/ Cel Ray, CB Radio Gorgeous
9/16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall w/ Population II
9/17 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom w/ Population II
9/18 - Detroit, MI - El Club w/ Population II
9/20 - Boston, MA - Royale w/ Population II
9/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw w/ Population II
9/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw w/ Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band
9/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer w/ Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band
9/26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle w/ Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band
9/30 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas w/ Amplified Heat
10/1 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas w/ Being Dead
10/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar
11/9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Globe Theater - Substance Festival

Photo by Titouan Massé


