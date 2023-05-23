ORANGE BLOSSOM REVUE Details 2023 Artist Lineup

Returning to Lake Wales, FL this winter, Orange Blossom Revue is proud to announce the lineup for its ninth annual festival spanning the weekend of December 1-2, 2023.

Hosted by illustrious American roots outfit The Wood Brothers, the intimate celebration of music, community, and nature has quickly grown to become a beloved tradition for residents of central Florida and enthusiastic visitors alike.

This year’s marquee includes performances by southern soul-rock icons JJ Grey & Mofro, virtuosic guitar prodigy Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway, distinguished singer-songwriter Brent Cobb, neotraditional country hitmakers Mike and the Moonpies, rising Americana star Kaitlin Butts, and more. View the complete lineup below.

Conveniently nestled midway between Tampa and Orlando, the close-knit community of Lake Wales, FL has long been known as a best-kept secret for culture and outdoor recreation. Its bounty of Spanish moss, palmetto trees, and fragrant citrus groves makes it a choice location for two full days of entertainment and leisure, and the charming grounds of Lake Wailes Park provide a picturesque backdrop for the weekend-long celebration. Wide Open Country has dubbed the festival “an enchanting pre-holiday celebration of song,” while Music Fest News cited OBR’s 2022 event as “another superb outing.”

Each year, a portion of ticket proceeds from Orange Blossom Revue helps to support its nonprofit beneficiary, Blossom Charitable Foundation. The organization was established in 2021 by festival founders Rusty Ingley and Reid Hardman as a means for promoting arts and culture in Lake Wales year-round.

Through its initiatives, Blossom Charitable Foundation has provided significant support to numerous local organizations including Lake Wales Charter Schools, Lake Wales Pram Fleet, Lake Wales Arts Council, Warner University, and others. To learn more about the nonprofit, visit here

Known for its family friendly atmosphere, eclectic roster of musical talent, and spotlight on Florida’s homegrown culinary scene, Orange Blossom Revue continues to shine as a can’t-miss annual destination. The festival will take place December 1-2, 2023 at Lake Wailes Park (33 N Lake Shore Boulevard, Lake Wales, FL 33853), with VIP and GA Weekend passes on sale starting Thursday, May 25 at 12:00 PM ET.

A limited allotment of specially-priced GA Weekend passes are available for purchase at the Lake Wales Arts Council (in person ONLY) to Lake Wales locals. For more information, to explore camping and RV options, and to stay up-to-date on all things OBR.

Orange Blossom Revue 2023 Lineup

JJ Grey & Mofro

The Wood Brothers

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Brent Cobb

Mike and the Moonpies

Kaitlin Butts

Harper O’Neill

Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists

Photo Alexis Wharem Photography