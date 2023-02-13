Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE to Premiere in March

The film will be released in the United States on March 3, 2023. 

Feb. 13, 2023  

Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and Miramax announced today that Lionsgate will release the action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre in the U.S. on March 3, starring renowned action star Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone and directed by Guy Ritchie, in the United States on March 3, 2023.

In the film, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world's best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood's biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.

Ritchie directs from a screenplay he wrote with Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies (The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man). The producers are Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Bill Block. Operation Fortune marks Miramax's third film collaboration with Ritchie, who previously helmed The Gentlemen and Wrath of Man for the independent film and television studio. Lionsgate will also be distributing Ritchie's upcoming film Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in the United States.

Statham is one of the world's most highly regarded action stars, starring in action movies totaling nearly $2 billion at the worldwide box office, including the Fast and The Furious, Expendables and Transporter franchises as well as the Lionsgate action hits Crank and The Bank Job. Ritchie, a respected and prolific director of action thrillers and crime capers, is best known for the critically-acclaimed Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man and the blockbuster live action adaptation of Aladdin, among many others.

Watch the new trailer here:



After two years of an online-only hiatus due to the pandemic, Toronto’s annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival is back IRL, baby, for its 21st Anniversary! The festival, which features a change of neighborhood this year to Kensington Market, will showcase some of the most talented blues and roots acts performing over the course of two nights.
Voyageur, the new album from the legendary African guitarist and singer Ali Farka Touré, is out next month on World Circuit Records. In anticipation of the forthcoming record World Circuit is debuting the new track “Cherie” featuring acclaimed Malian diva and longtime friend of Touré’s Oumou Sangaré.
Coming up this year Rinse listeners can expect to hear new shows from some of the most cutting edge and exciting names in the scene; Kim Turnbull, Nine8 Collective, Elli Acula, George Riley, Hudson Mohawke, I.Jordan, Ilian Tape, Kilimanjaro, LCY, Skin On Skin, rRoxymore, WIZE, Kikelomo and more.
Avey Tare, the solo project of Animal Collective’s Dave Portner, shares his new single “Invisible Darlings” ahead of the release of his fourth album 7s this Friday. The track comes via a video directed by Abby Portner. Avey Tare will tour 7s across North America this spring, kicking off March 23 in Asheville.

