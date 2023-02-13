OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE to Premiere in March

Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and Miramax announced today that Lionsgate will release the action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre in the U.S. on March 3, starring renowned action star Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone and directed by Guy Ritchie, in the United States on March 3, 2023.

In the film, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world's best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood's biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.

Ritchie directs from a screenplay he wrote with Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies (The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man). The producers are Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Bill Block. Operation Fortune marks Miramax's third film collaboration with Ritchie, who previously helmed The Gentlemen and Wrath of Man for the independent film and television studio. Lionsgate will also be distributing Ritchie's upcoming film Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in the United States.

Statham is one of the world's most highly regarded action stars, starring in action movies totaling nearly $2 billion at the worldwide box office, including the Fast and The Furious, Expendables and Transporter franchises as well as the Lionsgate action hits Crank and The Bank Job. Ritchie, a respected and prolific director of action thrillers and crime capers, is best known for the critically-acclaimed Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man and the blockbuster live action adaptation of Aladdin, among many others.

