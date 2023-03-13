Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ONErpm Signs 23-Year Old Singer-Songwriter Chance Peña

ONErpm Signs 23-Year Old Singer-Songwriter Chance Peña

His current single, "In My Room," released in May 2022, is approaching 80 million in total consumption.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Twenty-three-year-old singer-songwriter Chance Peña recently found himself amid a flurry of offers from several record labels. His choice? ONErpm, the one "leading the charge on the frontier of the music industry," Peña says.

"As an artist and business owner, I want complete control-from a creative, marketing and financial standpoint-over my music," Peña explains. "Most major record labels just don't offer that, particularly to newly signed acts. ONErpm is different, and that difference made my decision an easy one."

Peña is part of a new brand of artists who see ONErpm's model as the wave of the future. As company founder Emmanuel Zunz explains, "We continue to layer on professional services from marketing to intelligence tools, analytics and more. In the last 12 years, we have evolved from a distribution company into a modern-day record label."

A Tyler, Texas, native, Peña first burst onto the music scene in 2015 by making coach Adam Levine's team on season nine of The Voice as a 15-year-old prodigy. That appearance led to a publishing deal with Secret Road, ultimately culminating in the opportunity to co-write "Conversations in the Dark" with three high-profile writers, including Gregg Wattenberg, which led the song to be pitched to John Legend.

It became the lead single on Legend's 2020 Bigger Love album, which went on to win a Grammy for best R&B album and also earned Peña a gold record. The budding superstar also experienced early sync success with his song "Up Up and Away" landing a spot in the 2019 drama Five Feet Apart.

Peña, who counts American alternative folk band The Lumineers and rapper Kid Cudi among his influences, also produces and engineers his own music. He is currently working on a new EP as a follow-up to anxiety & mixed emotions (2019) and The Inevitable (2020).

His current single, "In My Room," released in May 2022, is approaching 80 million in total consumption, including 61 million streams on Spotify, 5 million on Apple, 1.4 million on Amazon and 70,000 on Pandora, with an additional 7 million video views on YouTube and 1 million on TikTok.

"Being at the forefront of the music industry is something I see myself doing as well," Peña elaborates, "so when I met the ONErpm team and saw how our goals aligned in more ways than one, I knew it was a match made in heaven. They're genuine, hard-working, music-loving people," he enthuses, "and I'm honored to have the opportunity to work with them."

Bread City's Liz Baylog, one of Chance's managers, agrees, noting that "ONErpm's openness to cater to independent artists by sharing their expertise and adding value to what the artists are already succeeding with is why they are such compelling partners." Founder of Secret Road, Lynn Grossman concurs, adding that "the folks at ONErpm have already shown their ability to move a project forward with total respect for the artist's vision."

Alex Ziabko and Brian Moroney, both members of the A&R team at ONErpm, are excited to help Peña take the next steps to stardom. "Chance's meteoric rise has been absolutely incredible to watch," Ziabko says. "We look forward to matching his ambitions and are committed to growing his global footprint. Chance's talent and passion are infectious, we are thrilled to be a part of his journey."

Moroney adds that "Chance is showing his peers and the music industry that there are new and exciting ways to build your career and team independently. He's worked hard to lead a generation of artists that choose sovereignty. We could not be more excited to work with this seminal artist."

About Chance Peña:

Born and raised in Tyler, Texas, Chance Peña is a 22-year-old singer-songwriter and producer. Making music from an early age, he has cultivated a unique style of traditional storytelling infused with modern musical influences. Peña continues to cultivate his artistry by writing, producing, engineering and performing his own songs, as well as writing for other artists such as John Legend. His press history includes write-ups from Backward Noise and Atwood Magazine.

About ONErpm:

ONErpm is a next-generation music company and leader in new revenue opportunities, operating one of the world's largest music distribution platforms and YouTube Multi-Channel Networks. Offering a full suite of services that includes marketing support, supply chain tools, business intelligence, publishing, accounting and global payment solutions, ONErpm provides the infrastructure needed to help creators and content owners succeed.

As a trusted partner, ONErpm emphasizes transparency in everything it does, from executing a marketing campaign to making payments. ONErpm currently operates in 30 territories across the globe with a staff of over 470, making it one of the fastest-growing independent music companies in the world.

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez



Christine and the Queens Announces First Names for Meltdown Curation Photo
Christine and the Queens Announces First Names for Meltdown Curation
The Southbank Centre has announced the highly anticipated first acts performing as part of Christine and the Queens’ Meltdown. Reflecting the wealth of Christine and the Queens’ influences and inspirations, the 28th edition of the world’s longest-running artist curated festival will take place this summer, Friday 9 June until Sunday 18 June.
sadeyes Announces New EP patient death Photo
sadeyes Announces New EP 'patient death'
Displaying emotional vulnerability through poignant lyrics, 23-year-old Portland native sadeyes puts it all on the line. He’s ready to reflect his personal evolution through a new sound with EP ‘patient death,’ The music video for the lead single gives trippy Alice In Wonderland vibes with a glitchy twist. Watch the new music video now!
93FEETOFSMOKE Shares Brand New Single Conversations Photo
93FEETOFSMOKE Shares Brand New Single 'Conversations'
93FEETOFSMOKE has shared his brand new single and video ‘conversations.' Co-written with Kanner (Katy Perry, Mckenna Grace, Lennon Stella) and Erik Ron (Taylor Swift, Godsmack, Panic! At The Disco, nothing.nowhere), the track is an injection of adrenaline-fuelled anthemic pop-punk, written as an open letter about mental health struggles.
Counting Crows Announce Banshee Season Tour With Dashboard Confessional Photo
Counting Crows Announce 'Banshee Season' Tour With Dashboard Confessional
COUNTING CROWS have shared their return to the US in 2023 with the BANSHEE SEASON TOUR. After years of collaboration, cult-favorite rock band and long-time friend of the band, DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL, will be joining as support on the upcoming run, with English singer/songwriter FRANK TURNER joining the tour for select dates.

From This Author - Michael Major


Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short FilmWhoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short Film
March 13, 2023

The voice cast includes: Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Ronen Rubinstein (9-1-1 Lone Star), Joy Ofodu (Mighty Express) and Lupita Pineda (activist) along with Maya Penn who is also the lead animator. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Julian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in MayJulian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in May
March 13, 2023

Julian Loida will unveil his new full-length album Giverny. Loida’s range of sound and genre exploration is largely a product of his synesthesia - music is a literal full-body experience for him, with sounds often invoking involuntary sensations of color, texture, or even taste. For Julian Loida, music is a visual art.
Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'
March 13, 2023

Working once again with JUNO-winning producer Russell Broom (Jann Arden, Paul McCartney, Lindsay Ell), the 10 songs on A Traveler’s Lament display the Alberta-based singer/songwriter’s ever-evolving skills at combining country, blues, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll, all driven by his powerful voice and engaging storytelling.
Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'
March 13, 2023

Luke Combs furthers his record-breaking run at country radio as his single, “Going, Going, Gone,” reaches #1 this week. This is Combs’ 15th consecutive #1 single—the longest consecutive streak for an artist since their debut—and makes Combs one of the fastest to accumulate 15 #1s, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama.
Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'
March 13, 2023

The Berlin-based artist has been taking the world by storm with a string sold-out shows in Australia, Japan, Taiwan and beyond to the delight of her global fanbase. Originally born in South Africa, Alice Phoebe Lou’s first taste of performing came at the age of 18 when she busked throughout Europe, wowing passers-by with her stunning vocals.
share