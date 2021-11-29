ONCE UPON A TIME STEP Out On CD And Digital Platforms December 3

Just in time for the holidays, Take The Cakeable Records has announced the December 3rd release of ONCE UPON A TIME STEP - Songs from the Ron Lytle Musical Fairy Tales on CD and digital platforms.

The 16 songs showcased in TIME STEP come from 11 of composer and lyricist Lytle's one-act musicals, which have seen thousands of performances throughout the country. These fresh takes on classic tales feature soaring ballads, rousing anthems and laugh-out-loud comedy numbers.

Highlights include showstoppers from CINDERELLA (Gone to the Dogs!), THE KING'S NEW KLOTHES, THAT'S OUR SNOW WHITE!, THE BLUEGRASS MUSICIANS OF BREMEN FLATS, IT MUST BE PINOCCHIO, THE GREAT AND GLORIOUS MR. TOAD and many more. Also included is a debut recording from Lytle's latest full-length holiday musical, CHRISTMAS IN OZ.

Lytle's previously recorded theatre scores are the Original Cast Albums OH MY GODMOTHER! (2009) and THE MAN WHO SAVED CHRISTMAS (2014). His style is most often compared to the Golden Age songwriters of Broadway, Hollywood and Tin Pan Alley. While the material in TIME STEP is definitely family-friendly-and a perfect introduction to the world of musical comedy for kids-it's also well-crafted, tuneful and sophisticated enough to win appreciation from adult audiences.

Handling the vocal duties is a cast of talented singers from Broadway and National Tours, London's West End, Regional Theatre and Opera, and Reality TV Show singing competitions. They are: Will Arundell, Jessica Coker, John Erreca, Jordyn Foley, Juanita Harris, Tania Johnson, Alonso Melgoza, Michael Mendelsohn, Marah Sotelo, Oscar Tomosada, and Chris Vettel.

ONCE UPON A TIME STEP - Songs from the Ron Lytle Musical Fairy Tales will be available on CD from Amazon as well as Alliance Entertainment affiliated brick and mortar retailers. Digital Downloads are available through iTunes.

Signed copies of the CD are available directly from the composer's website (www.RonLytle.com), where sound clips can also be previewed.

TRACK LIST

1. Best In Show (Juanita Harris)

2. A Really Rotten Day (Oscar Tomosada)

3. I Laugh My Worry Away (Tania Johnson)

4. I Remember OZ (Jordyn Foley)

5. Clothes Make The Man (John Erreca and Michael Mendelsohn)

6. It's Good To Be Queen (Marah Sotelo)

7. Little Boy (Chris Vettel)

8. Life Is What You Make Of It (Juanita Harris)

9. How Do You Like Them Apples? (Jessica Coker)

10. Hello, You Fellows! (Will Arundell)

11. Like A Man (Alonso Melgoza)

12. That's Why Cinderella Is My Name (Jordyn Foley)

13. Watch Out! (Chris Vettel, with Tania Johnson, Natasha Hacking and Anita Poole)

14. How Could Anybody Love Me? (John Erreca)

15. Fabulous Shoes (Michael Mendelsohn)

16. It's A Great Big World (ONCE UPON A TIME STEP Original Cast)