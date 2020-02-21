OMB Peezy Shares New Single 'Let Up'

Today Alabama rapper OMB Peezy releases new single "Let Up." This song showcases Peezy's signature flow alongside a hypnotic, texturized beat. With cosigns ranging from Lil Boosie to Meek Mill, OMB Peezy is proving he is a force to be reckoned with, which he makes clear in "Let Up", declaring "I got my foot up on their neck and I ain't gon' let up." As a follow-up to his viral single "Big Homie", which has accumulated over 18 million views on YouTube, and a string of pop-up performances nationwide -- "Let Up" is the beginning of a new chapter for OMB Peezy.

Alabama born rapper OMB Peezy is known by his distinctive sound that marries influences to the South and West. Peezy inked a deal with 300 Entertainment and E-40's Sick Wid It Records, going on to release his debut EP, Humble Beginnings, in October 2017, which has amassed over 20 million streams across platforms. Peezy was named YouTube's Artist On The Rise in 2017. His sophomore project, Loyalty Over Love, via Sick Wid It Records/300 Ent., features guest appearances from TK Kravitz, Mozzy, Paper Lovee, with production by DrumDummie, Dave-O, Dubba-AA and Ear Drummers, among others. His newest music video for his popular single, "Big Homie" garnered over 18 Million views on Youtube, and Peezy shows no sign of slowing down, as he gears up to release his next project Too Deep For Tears.





