OMB PEEZY Teams Up With RYLO RODRIGUEZ For 'DOPE BOY'

Today rapper OMB Peezy releases his new single "Dope Boy" featuring Rylo Rodriguez. With a beat crafted by renown producer Hitmaka, the two rappers join forces bringing their unique styles to the melodious production. When asked about the collaboration Peezy states, "I just feel like I relate to Rylo more than I do other rappers because we're from the same city. A city that's ran by dope boys. So when making the song I felt like bro' would fit perfect."

"Dope Boy" comes as a follow up to the release of the remix of Peezy's viral single "Big Homie" with guest verses from Jackboy and the late King Von - Watch Here. Fans can expect both songs to be found on Peezy's forthcoming album Too Deep For Tears to be released next month.

The release of "Dope Boy" will also be accompanied by the music video to go live at 3 PM EST today.

Alabama born rapper OMB Peezy is known by his distinctive sound that marries influences to the South and West. Peezy inked a deal with 300 Entertainment and E-40's Sick Wid It Records, going on to release his debut EP, Humble Beginnings, in October 2017, which has amassed over 20 million streams across platforms.

Since then, Peezy has continued to make a name for himself in the rap game collaborating with the likes of NBA Youngboy, T.I., Sada Baby, G-Eazy, Lil Durk, Lil Boosie and more. His striking single "Big Homie" recently took over the internet airwaves and has since amassed over 30 Million streams. Earlier this year after embarking on tour with Rod Wave, which was cut short because of Covid, Peezy released his In The Meantime mixtape which quickly racked up millions of views and streams across platforms. Currently, OMB Peezy is working on his next project Too Deep For Tears which will contain the "Big Homie (Remix)" ft. King Von and Jackboy and "Dope Boy" ft. Rylo Rodriguez.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Sergio Martinez