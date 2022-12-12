Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OKC Rapper Jabee Shares New Single 'Indulgence' Featuring Boldy James

Jabee will share his full-length LP "Am I Good Enough" in 2023.

Dec. 12, 2022  

OKC-based rapper Jabee dropped his new single Indulgence featuring Boldy James on December 9th. Indulgence is the latest release taken from his forthcoming EP "Good," produced entirely by Grammy award winning producer Conductor Williams, due out December 16th. Stream Indulgence here: https://foundation-media.ffm.to/indulgence

Indulgence follows "Black Star" (premiered on FLOOD Magazine) as the second single from "Good" EP. The haunting production from Conductor Williams on Indulgence sets the scene for Jabee to show a different, darker side of himself with his verse. "A greedier side," Jabee states. Boldy James delivers an immaculate verse with the slick, laidback cadence that has made the Detroit emcee a mainstay in Hip-Hop for years.

Jabee will share his full-length LP "Am I Good Enough" in 2023. Several years in the making, "Am I Good Enough" compiles four EPs of brand-new music (22 tracks total), each recorded entirely with a different producer. EP's "Am" produced by Derek Minor, and "I" produced by Blu were released earlier this year with Conductor Williams-produced "Good" dropping December 16. "Enough," the last EP of the series is produced by Havoc and will be released in February 2023. Each project unique in tone, could stand alone as individual works, but when combined make one of the most powerful and compelling artistic statements of Jabee's career.

Jabee explaining the rollout,

"My last album "This World Is So Fragile and Cruel I'm Glad I Got You" came out in the middle of Covid and I felt like I missed an opportunity to make a bigger impact, so I wanted to release something in 4 parts to spread out throughout the year." As for the inspiration behind the title Jabee states, "After all I've done and the release of my last album feeling like I'm so close to reaching a new level each time but not getting there. I don't know if it's one song away, one verse , a release, a write up or cosign away from reaching the next level. I've been asking myself "Am I good enough""

Jabee Williams is an Emmy Award-winning rapper from Oklahoma City whose music, according to Chuck D. from Public Enemy, "has the potential to change the world." The decorated lyricist has toured with Run The Jewels and Murs, and has been featured on Sway in the Morning, MTV, XXL, Complex, The Source and Vibe. In 2020, Jabee released his full-length album This World Is So Fragile and Cruel I'm Glad I Got You which debuted at #3 on the iTunes Hip Hop chart, and #37 overall on iTunes. The album was released during the summer of 2020, during peak COVID-19 limitations, but was widely received locally and nationally.

With the release of "Good," Jabee is one step closer to presenting his upcoming full-length "Am I Good Enough" in 2023, which is set to be the prolific OKC hip-hop artist's most ambitious project to date. Pre-order "Am I Good Enough" here: https://iamjabee.bandcamp.com/album/am-i-good-enough

Stream Indulgence (feat. Boldy James): https://foundation-media.ffm.to/indulgence

Pre-save Good: https://foundation-media.ffm.to/good



