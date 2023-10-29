OF LIMBO Announces Tour With Faster Pussycat

The band plans to release more new music starting in the first quarter of 2024 and tour throughout the year.

Oct. 29, 2023

OF LIMBO are cranking up the van and heading out for a fall tour with Faster Pussycat in support of their latest release "California Demon" - Tour dates below.

The band's Jake Davies says "Going out on the road with absolute hard rock legends Faster Pussycat for 25 shows in 28 days?!?! This is going to be a November to Remember, baby!"

"California Demon" features wicked & sinewy dark guitar riffs, thunderous drums, a throbbing bass line, and a chorus as addictive as it is memorable. The band's influences like Alice in Chains, Metallica and Faith No More shine through on the track. The song was recorded at Fab Factory Studios and produced by Mike Pepe (Taking Back Sunday, Plain White T's), with mixing and mastering done by Grammy Winner Jett Galindo. The song deals with the age-old concept of selling your soul in return for fame and fortune. It has been added to Key Hard Rock & Metal Playlists at Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Deezer, and Audiomack; and has received press accolades from Loudwire, Bravewords, HEAVY Magazine, and more.

The band's Luke Davies says "The song explores the concept of "selling your soul for fame and fortune" but in a literal sense. As if the devil was real and young, innocent and corruptible people are actually coming to Hollywood and selling their soul to become a star. There's a large section of the population, like our conspiracy theory loving uncle, who believes this to be 100% fact/reality. He sends us videos of stars in interviews implying they sold their souls, or the latest Grammy performances, etc. from Sam Smith or mumble rappers dressed up as Satan. He doesn't believe this is just pageantry. He thinks it's all some kind of televised satanic ritual. It's a concept we always felt was perfect for a rock song. Innocent girl comes to Hollywood with wide eyes and high hopes, only to find she has to sacrifice a lot more than she bargained for... HER SOUL"!

Tour Dates w/ Faster Pussycat

Tuesday, 10/31 - Tackle Box - Chico, CA

Wednesday, 11/1 - Virginia Street Brewery - Reno, NV

Thursday, 11/2 - Domino Room - Bend, OR

Friday, 11/3 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

Saturday, 11/4 - Perham Hall @ The Old Warehouse - Zillah, WA

Sunday, 11/5 - The Electric Sundown - Pendleton, OR

Tuesday, 11/7 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT

Wednesday, 11/8 - The Pub Station - Billings, MT

Thursday, 11/9 - The Original Bar & Nightclub - Minot, ND

Friday, 11/10 - Studio B @ Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, 11/11 - Q & Z Expo Center - Ringle, WI (Wausau)

Sunday, 11/12 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

Tuesday, 11/14 - The Winchester Music Tavern - Lakewood, OH (Cleveland)

Wednesday, 11/15 - Madison Live - Covington, KY

Thursday, 11/16 - Token Lounge - Detroit, MI

Friday, 11/17 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

Saturday, 11/18 - Diamond Hall - St. Louis, MO

Sunday, 11/19 - Crown Uptown - Wichita, KS

Monday, 11/20 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK

Tuesday, 11/21 - Lava Cantina/The Colony - The Colony, TX (Dallas)

Wednesday, 11/22 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

Friday, 11/24 - Belle Isle Brewery - Oklahoma City, OK

Saturday, 11/25 - The Liberty - Roswell, NM

Sunday, 11/26 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

Tuesday, 11/28 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

About OF LIMBO:

Brothers Jake and Luke Davies were raised in Melbourne, Australia - but relocated to Long Beach, CA to further their music career in the states. The band pride themselves on making every show a party with their unique take on Heavy Rock N' Roll. Kevin Martin of Candlebox says "OF LIMBO is the last dangerous Rock N' Roll band you f*&^rs will ever see".

OF LIMBO play 100+ shows per year, and have toured nationally with Wolfmother, Hinder, Candlebox, Buckcherry, Joyous Wolf, and Blue Oyster Cult, among others. Their high-energy performances create an electric atmosphere that is infectious, making it impossible not to have fun. The band released 'Let's Go' in 2022 - which found placement on key Hard Rock playlists at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora. The band has received positive press at Loudwire, Bravewords, HEAVY Magazine, RAMzine, Rock N' Load, Tinnitist, Subculture Magazine, and more. Previously released tracks include 'Happened Again, 'Nothing But Now' ; 'Nicotine'; and 'Fight For Your Right' (Beastie Boys cover).



