O.A.R Releases New Album THREE TINTED WINDOWS

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Multi-platinum rock powerhouse O.A.R. has unveiled Three Tinted Windows, the band's highly anticipated new studio album, out now via Ineffable Records. Arriving during a landmark year for the band, the collection captures the energy, perspective, and fearless creativity of a group that continues to evolve three decades into its career. The release follows a milestone stretch for O.A.R., including the band's massive North American 'Three Decades Tour,' celebrating 30 years of music, unforgettable live performances, and an enduring connection with their fans.

'Three Tinted Windows is our band story,' shares frontman Marc Roberge. 'It's about coming from the neighborhood, all of us getting into our first car, and driving out of town for the first time. It's a field party, a driveway hang, a backyard barbecue – life as we knew it. Making this album gave me the chance to look back on my life so far and relive the band's adventure. The album took so long to make that it became its own chapter in our lives. We are beyond excited to finally get on the road with this album finished and play these songs for the fans we love.'

Packed with sharp songwriting, massive hooks, and the unmistakable musicianship that has defined O.A.R.'s career, Three Tinted Windows reflects both the band's road-tested roots and its continued appetite for creative exploration. The album explores friendship, the pursuit of dreams, and the moments that shape a life, balancing hard-earned perspective with the forward momentum of a band still pushing into new territory.

The album arrives as O.A.R. continues to bring its celebrated live show to audiences nationwide on the 'Three Decades Tour,' with support from Gavin DeGraw, Phantom Planet, Lisa Loeb, and KT Tunstall. In partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation, the band is also giving back through fan experiences that directly support veterans and their families.

From college bars to sold-out arenas, O.A.R. has built a career on turning live shows into singalongs, pairing a deep catalog of fan favorites with a performance style that continues to bring generations of listeners together. With enduring anthems including 'Shattered (Turn the Car Around),' 'Love and Memories,' 'Heaven,' and 'That Was a Crazy Game of Poker,' the band now adds Three Tinted Windows to a body of work shaped by friendship, shared experiences, and the power of music to connect people.

Thirty years in, O.A.R. isn't simply looking back. With Three Tinted Windows out now, the band continues to build on its legacy while writing the next chapter of its story.

Three Tinted Windows Tracklist

Three Tinted Windows

Crew

Patio Beers

Lightning Up My Sleeve

Legacy (with G. Love)

Gonna Be Me (the friendship song)

Where We Are Right Now

Sundust

Touch

Rhythm of Your Shoes

Gonna Be Me (with the Elovaters) - J-Vibe Version

O.A.R. Three Decades Tour Dates

November 12 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa +*

November 13 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live +*

November 14 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre +*

November 15 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando +*

+With Gavin DeGraw

*With KT Tunstall

About O.A.R.

It's unbelievable that O.A.R. are still together thirty years since their first gig at an eighth grade talent show, but these musicians are no strangers to 'unbelievable.' In fact, they've quietly shattered expectations at every turn over the last thirty years. Their journey may have started in Maryland, but it's taken them around the world with multiple sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, north of 1 billion streams, and multiplatinum success. Creating an expansive catalog beginning with 1997's The Wanderer, they earned RIAA Gold certifications, three Top 15 Billboard 200 debuts, and collaborated with everyone from Robert Redford and Goo Goo Dolls to Wiz Khalifa and DJ Premier. Their latest album, The Arcade, features the fan favorite 'In the Clouds.' O.A.R. members, Marc Roberge and Jerry DePizzo, are also founding partners of the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, a world-class, multi-day celebration of music and community. Working alongside and driven by their talented partner Tim Sweetwood and his team, they helped create a festival that has quickly become a cornerstone of Maryland's cultural calendar, making a lasting positive impact on the community. 'The true reward isn't just in the music, it's in the way it uplifts the community and shines a light on the great state of Maryland,' says Jerry DePizzo. Through their charity, Heard The World Fund, O.A.R. have raised millions for education, sustainability, and pediatric cancer causes. Now, the band is currently on their 'Three Decades Tour,' showcasing new music from their just-released album, Three Tinted Windows. In their 30th year, Marc Roberge, Richard On, Chris Culos, and Jerry DePizzo are still having a blast as brothers—and it shows every time they take the stage.

Photo Credit: Zoe Rain









Photo Credit: Zoe Rain

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