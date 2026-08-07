Photos: Hendrix Frankenreiter Releases New Single WHATCHU IN THE RUSH FOR

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Hawaii-based singer-songwriter, guitarist, and surfer Hendrix Frankenreiter has released a new single titled WHATCHU IN THE RUSH FOR via Severance Records and Big Loud Rock. The track was produced and co-written with Adam Friedman, whose credits include work with Quinn XCII, Mike Posner, and O.A.R, and blends acoustic instrumentation with lyrics centered on patience and slowing down.

Photo Credit: Adam Walker | Hi-res









Photo Credit: Adam Walker | Hi-res

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