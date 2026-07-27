O.A.R. to Launch THREE DECADES TOUR with Opening Weekend Shows

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O.A.R. has begun its THREE DECADES TOUR, opening the run with a string of shows over its first weekend on the road. The tour marks a new stretch of dates for the band as it continues to perform for audiences across the country.

Photo Credit: Alex Lyon

O.A.R. officially kicked off their highly anticipated Three Decades Tour this weekend, launching a milestone summer run celebrating 30 years of music, memories and the community the band has built with fans across generations.

The four-show opening weekend began Thursday, July 23 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh before heading to Columbia, Maryland's Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, July 24; TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 25; and Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond on Sunday, July 26.

'This tour has become one big celebration, not just for us, but for everyone,' said the band. 'It feels like people are celebrating a chance to step away from it all and simply enjoy each other, the summer, love, music, and a sense of peace. There's something special about being together at these shows. You can feel that collective energy, like we're all ready for some good times.'

A particularly meaningful stop came Friday night in Maryland, bringing O.A.R. back to the state where their story began. Formed while its members were still in high school in Rockville, Maryland, the band has grown from playing local shows to building one of rock's most enduring careers.

The Three Decades Tour continues throughout the summer, bringing O.A.R. to venues across the country, with Gavin DeGraw, Lisa Loeb, KT Tunstall, and Phantom Planet joining the tour as support.

The tour also marks the launch of O.A.R.'s new national partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation, extending the band's longstanding commitment to supporting America's service members, veterans, first responders and their families. Throughout the run, O.A.R. will bring the Foundation's mission directly to fans through exclusive Charitybuzz experiences, fundraising initiatives, and special activations along the way. The partnership builds on a years-long relationship between the band and Chef Robert Irvine, with frontman Marc Roberge also serving on the Robert Irvine Foundation Advisory Council, and gives O.A.R.'s fan community the opportunity to make an impact beyond the music throughout the milestone tour.

Tickets available now at LiveOAR.com/Tour.



Photo Credit: Alex Lyon

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