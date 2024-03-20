Nubiyan Twist Unveils A Soulful Track 'All The Same' From Forthcoming LP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nubiyan Twist unveils a preview of their forthcoming album with the release of the soulful track ‘All The Same'.

This captivating piece showcases the honeyed vocals of longtime feature Ria Moran, complemented by the distinct presence of core member Nick Richards. The song effortlessly navigates through broken beat, R&B, and UK jazz influences, weaving a narrative that delves into the yearning for transparency and a renewed sense of identity, exploring anxiety and loss from when the world appeared to stop.

Bandleader Tom Excell says “It's always a joy to collaborate with Ria (who joined us as lead vocalist for our last album tour) and this track is a beautiful combination of voices alongside our very own Nick Richards”.

The track will appear on their fourth album 'Find Your Flame', scheduled for release on 3rd May. On the album, Nubiyan Twist have enlisted the iconic Nile Rodgers, Nigerian Afrobeat luminary Seun Kuti, celebrated Malian singer and musician Mamani Keita as well as homegrown UK talent corto.alto, Ria Moran, K.O.G. & NEONE the Wonderer.

The album also marks a significant evolution for the group, welcoming Sheffield-based vocalist Aziza Jaye to the forefront.

Nubiyan Twist tours during April-May-June 2024 with dates in Lyme Regis, Oxford, Manchester, Leeds, Gateshead, Brighton, Cambridge, Cardiff, Bristol, Sheffield and London; with corto.alto and Heritage now announced as support.

TOUR DATES

12/04: Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis

19/04: Cowley Workers Social Club, Oxford

23/05: Band On The Wall, Manchester

24/05: Project House, Leeds

25/05: The Glasshouse, Gateshead

29/05: Concorde 2, Brighton

30/05: Cambridge Junction, Cambridge

31/05: The Globe, Cardiff

01/06: Bristol Beacon, Bristol

07/06: The Leadmill, Sheffield

19/06: Outernet, London

Since forming in 2011 at the Leeds College of Music, Nubiyan Twist have risen to become one of the leading groups in the fertile UK music scene. Known for their eclectic blend of styles and powerful sound, the virtuosic nine-piece band's thrilling exploration of tight musicianship and infectious grooves have consistently mesmerised audiences.

Their 2015 self-titled debut album and acclaimed ‘Jungle Run' in spring 2019 led to their third massive album ‘Freedom Fables', released on Strut Records in March 2021. The album was heavily playlisted on BBC 6 Music alongside live sessions with Gilles Peterson, Mary Anne Hobbs and Jamie Cullum on BBC Radio 2, plus their UK TV debut on Later…with Jools Holland.

Photo Credit Nici Erbel