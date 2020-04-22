Nu Deco Ensemble and PJ Morton Release Video of 'Alright / Everything's Gonna Be Alright'

Nu Deco Ensemble and PJ Morton have released their performance of "Alright / Everything's Gonna Be Alright" featuring Miami Mass Choir. Watch below!

The video was recorded in December 2019 during Nu Deco Ensemble's collaborative concert with Morton and Miami Mass Choir at Adrienne Arsht Center. The ensemble's previous holiday video amassed over 250,000 views.

"PJ Morton is a dream collaborator; a perfect combination of ridiculous talent and humility," shares Nu Deco Ensemble Artistic Director and Co-Founder, Sam Hyken. "This performance of 'Alright/Everything Gonna Be Alright' is an all-time highlight for Nu Deco, and has a needed message for our time."

Conductor and fellow Artistic Director and Co-Founder, Jacomo Bairos, continues, "PJ Morton is a true artists artist. His dynamic output, beautiful singing, gorgeous lyrics and song writing amplified by those sensational keyboard skills are equally met by his generous, warm and humble spirit. We were truly honored and grateful for his presence, he elevated us all in Miami and we will forever cherish the event of collaboration with him."

Created by two of classical music's most in demand artists, Jacomo Bairos and Sam Hyken, Nu Deco Ensemble is a flexible and innovative hybrid orchestra that celebrates living composers, reimagines all genres of music and collaborates with a wide range of diverse musical guests, composers, choreographers, dancers and mixed media artists. Since its inception in 2015, the 30-piece ensemble has exploded onto Miami's eclectic musical scene, captivating audiences, engaging with its community and fusing innovative, genre-bending orchestral performances and collaborations with the highest levels of musical artistry.

For more information on Nu Deco Ensemble, please visit: https://nu-deco.org/.

In November, Nu Deco Ensemble released their self-titled debut album. Produced in full by Kishi Bashi, the 8-track album includes genre-bending collaborations, re-imaginings of artists such as Outkast and Daft Punk and new music by some of today's most exciting living composers, including Nicholas Omicioli and Andy Akiho, among others. Nu Deco Ensemble is available to stream today at https://spoti.fi/2VewqcI.

The 2019-2020 performance season has featured collaborations with Wyclef Jean, Robert Glasper, Hurray for the Riff Raff, PJ Morton and more. Please stay tuned to Nu Deco Ensemble's website and social media accounts for updates on future shows.





