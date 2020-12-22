Nu Deco Ensemble Reimagines Tchaikovsky's 'The Nutcracker'

This holiday season, Nu Deco Ensemble releases a festive live video performance of their reimagined take on Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. "Nu Nutcracker marks the first classically-based reimagining I have created in collaboration with our Nu Deco writing team," shares Nu Deco Ensemble co-founder and artistic director, Sam Hyken.

"We have taken some of the most iconic moments of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece, and put them through a funky and quirky kaleidoscope to create a Nutcracker for our time." Watch the performance, which was recorded in December 2019 at Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center, tonight at 7PM here.

Nu Deco Ensemble is a flexible and innovative hybrid orchestra that celebrates living composers, reimagines all genres of music and collaborates with a wide range of diverse musical guests, composers, choreographers, dancers and mixed media artists. Since its inception in 2015, the 30-piece ensemble has exploded onto Miami's eclectic musical scene, captivating audiences, engaging with its community and fusing innovative, genre-bending orchestral performances and collaborations with the highest levels of musical artistry.

Nu Deco is in the midst of their revolutionary live stream performance season, featuring orchestral collaborations with Jose James, Larkin Poe, Cory Wong, Richard Bona, Cory Henry and more. Additional original pieces and arrangements inspired by Pharrell Williams, Jessie Montgomery, The Beach Boys, Dr. Dre, Duke Ellington, Pascal le Boeuf, Valerie Coleman and many more iconic artists will round out the season, which will be live streaming from the iconic North Beach Bandshell, a historic, oceanfront, open-air amphitheater in the heart of Miami Beach. The full concert schedule can be found below, with live stream tickets and more information available at Live.Nu-Deco.Org.

Watch the video premiere here: