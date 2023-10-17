Norwood commands Stax-inspired horns cutting new record where Willie Nelson made “Red Headed Stranger;” Hear Otis Redding classic cover now.

“Even the sad songs make you dance. That's what I love about Soul. It's what propelled this whole album.” The Knockdown Dragout arrives Feb. 9.

“Otis Redding is one of my favorite singers of all time,” Chris J Norwood explains about his cover of Redding's classic “Fa Fa Fa Fa Fa (Sad Song).” “If you were to come over on a Saturday afternoon, Otis is what is playing on the stereo. I knew that I had to include an Otis cover on this album. I love the line, ‘Sad songs is all I know…' in the way that Otis sings it. He sings with such passion and soul that you can't help but feel good. That's what I love about Soul music. Even the sad songs make you dance. That's what propelled this whole album.”

As Norwood sings on “The Knockdown Dragout” — the ensemble, album, and first single all share the same name — he is a fighter.

The “will” and “hope” part comes in as the Dallas-based songwriter — and now bandleader, commanding a Stax-inspired ensemble cutting tracks live on the studio floor in the same building where Willie Nelson made Red Headed Stranger — leaves behind his acoustic guitar to make the album of his dreams.

The Knockdown Dragout cover the Redding classic “Fa Fa Fa Fa Fa (Sad Song)” in a joyous rendition that sits perfectly alongside Norwood's originals.

Norwood had become tired of sadness.

“I'm disillusioned with the ‘sad bastard' scene of singer-songwriters that I found myself a part of,” he admits. After releasing two records that reckoned with darkness and personal tragedy, Norwood wanted to make an album that was “just fun.”

A “knockdown dragout” is a phrase I used to hear my mother use,” he explains of the album's statement of purpose, which also addresses his relationship with the music industry. “It's essentially a fight between two people that is particularly bad.” Norwood's decision to leave his label to make this album was actually amicable, but even civil closure smarts.

The same goes for Norwood's surprise genre switch-up.

“I wanted to write some songs that I could actually sing to Carrie and dance in the kitchen to,” he says, alluding to one of the album's standout tracks, “Dancing In The Kitchen,” a love song to Norwood's wife.

“Finally! Songs that are about me!” Carrie Norwood, who also appears on the record as one-half of the background vocal duo, The Knockouts, jokes.

“Being a Knockout comes with attitude and sass,” she says. “The world is pretty crazy right now, but there is still love and goodness to sing about.”

After listening to the celebratory songs on The Knockdown Dragout, Norwood's “will” and “hope” win this bout by unanimous decision.

The Knockdown Dragout by Chris J Norwood & The Knockdown Dragout arrives Feb. 9, 2024 via Gastonwood Music.

Photo by Joseph Brewster