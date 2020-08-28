Norwegian Artist Ane Brun Debuts 'Lose My Way' Featuring Dustin O'Halloran

The song is the seventh to be released from her as-of-yet untitled album, due out this fall.

Norwegian singer-songwriter Ane Brun debuts new song "Lose My Way" featuring Oscar-nominated and Emmy-award winning composer (for his original theme for Transparent in 2015) Dustin O'Halloran; listen/share HERE.

"Dustin and I decided to try to co-write in Dustin's studio on a very warm Berlin night back in 2016... When we met, it was only a few weeks since my father had passed away, so I was in a very special, vulnerable state of mind. We had a glass of wine and improvised our way to this song, which was finished the same night, with words coming out of me like a message to my father," Brun says of working with O'Halloran.

The song is the seventh to be released from her as-of-yet untitled album, due out this fall via her own Balloon Ranger Records. She has released a host of new songs from the forthcoming album, including "Take Hold Of Me" which recently debuted via Clash as their Track Of The Day, as well as "Song For Thrill and Tom," "Feeling Like I Wanna Cry," "Trust," "Don't Run and Hide" and "Honey".

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You