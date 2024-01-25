Nola Ade Unveils The Deluxe Edition Of Her Critically Acclaimed 'Royal' EP

Nola Adé, a rising star in the realm of AfroSoul music, is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of the Deluxe Edition of her "Royal" EP. This extended version promises an enriched musical experience, showcasing Nola Adé's exceptional talent and versatility as an artist.

Originally launched to widespread acclaim, the "Royal" EP established Nola Adé as one to watch in the music industry, earning praise for its soul-stirring melodies and the artist's distinctive vocal prowess. The deluxe release aims to elevate this musical journey by offering fans an immersive and expanded collection of tracks.

After a summer run of performances at festivals last year such as ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, Lollapalooza in Chicago and Ruger's US Tour in Washington DC, Nola is gifting her fans with this deluxe release!

The enhanced edition features an assortment of the original 6-track EP with 4 new tracks, an Amapiano & Moombahton remix of "Girlfriend," produced by Moombahton Producer ATM Black, and bonus tracks "Bittersweet" & "Love Me." In a melodic soundscape with soft drums, "Bittersweet" touches on the yearning of a lost love, a sentiment that we can all relate too. This extension delves deeper into Nola Adé's artistry, providing listeners with a more intimate glimpse into her creative world.

Speaking about the Deluxe release, Nola Adé expressed her excitement stating, "The four bonus songs on the Royal Deluxe all feel different from each other, but they're all a reflection of my artistry. I recreated some feels that are reminiscent of my first EP, and I'm excited to see how the songs inspire my listeners in new ways!"

ROYAL DELUXE EP Tracklist:

1. Royal

2. Girlfriend

3. Energy

4. Heaven

5. We Are (Children of Freedom)

6. Cookout

7. Bittersweet (Bonus Track)

8. Love Me (Bonus Track)

9. Girlfriend (Amapiano Remix)

10. Girlfriend (Moombahton Remix)

The Deluxe Edition of Nola Adé's "Royal" EP is available today on all major streaming platforms. Fans of soulful, heartfelt music can look forward to immersing themselves in a musical treat that embodies passion, authenticity, and unwavering artistry.

For more information on Nola Adé and updates on the release, please visit nolaade.com or follow her on social media platforms.

About Nola Adé

If Nola Adé's music evokes a little more emotion, if her voice inspires and motivates you in ways you've never experienced, know that it is not an accident. Through a journey of self-exploration, this Nigerian-American songbird has come to discover that the purpose behind her gift as an artist is to help her audience find themselves and understand joy as she knows it.

Her forthcoming sophomore EP Royal and its title lead single are the embodiment of that purpose, at once a celebration of Nola's journey as it is a reminder for others to celebrate all that is royal within themselves.