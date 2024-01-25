Nola Ade Unveils The Deluxe Edition Of Her Critically Acclaimed 'Royal' EP

This extended version promises an enriched musical experience, showcasing Nola Adé's exceptional talent and versatility as an artist.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Nola Ade Unveils The Deluxe Edition Of Her Critically Acclaimed 'Royal' EP

Nola Adé, a rising star in the realm of AfroSoul music, is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of the Deluxe Edition of her "Royal" EP. This extended version promises an enriched musical experience, showcasing Nola Adé's exceptional talent and versatility as an artist.

Originally launched to widespread acclaim, the "Royal" EP established Nola Adé as one to watch in the music industry, earning praise for its soul-stirring melodies and the artist's distinctive vocal prowess. The deluxe release aims to elevate this musical journey by offering fans an immersive and expanded collection of tracks.

After a summer run of performances at festivals last year such as ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, Lollapalooza in Chicago and Ruger's US Tour in Washington DC, Nola is gifting her fans with this deluxe release!

The enhanced edition features an assortment of the original 6-track EP with 4 new tracks, an Amapiano & Moombahton remix of "Girlfriend," produced by Moombahton Producer ATM Black, and bonus tracks "Bittersweet" & "Love Me." In a melodic soundscape with soft drums, "Bittersweet" touches on the yearning of a lost love, a sentiment that we can all relate too. This extension delves deeper into Nola Adé's artistry, providing listeners with a more intimate glimpse into her creative world.

Speaking about the Deluxe release, Nola Adé expressed her excitement stating, "The four bonus songs on the Royal Deluxe all feel different from each other, but they're all a reflection of my artistry. I recreated some feels that are reminiscent of my first EP, and I'm excited to see how the songs inspire my listeners in new ways!"

ROYAL DELUXE EP Tracklist:

1. Royal

2. Girlfriend

3. Energy

4. Heaven

5. We Are (Children of Freedom)

6. Cookout

7. Bittersweet (Bonus Track)

8. Love Me (Bonus Track)

9. Girlfriend (Amapiano Remix)

10. Girlfriend (Moombahton Remix)

The Deluxe Edition of Nola Adé's "Royal" EP is available today on all major streaming platforms. Fans of soulful, heartfelt music can look forward to immersing themselves in a musical treat that embodies passion, authenticity, and unwavering artistry.

For more information on Nola Adé and updates on the release, please visit nolaade.com or follow her on social media platforms.

About Nola Adé

If Nola Adé's music evokes a little more emotion, if her voice inspires and motivates you in ways you've never experienced, know that it is not an accident. Through a journey of self-exploration, this Nigerian-American songbird has come to discover that the purpose behind her gift as an artist is to help her audience find themselves and understand joy as she knows it.

Her forthcoming sophomore EP Royal and its title lead single are the embodiment of that purpose, at once a celebration of Nola's journey as it is a reminder for others to celebrate all that is royal within themselves. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lizzy & the Palm Spotlights Charm And Wisdom On Debut Album Photo
Lizzy & the Palm Spotlights Charm And Wisdom On Debut Album

Unafraid to be heartfelt on the Adam Castilla (The Colourist) produced record, Lizzy and the Palm is an album that smudges the lines of almost anything you could imagine blueprinting on a release. Songs like “Feelings” and “Honest Song” are poignant and harrowing, while “If I Let The Devil” and “Be A Lady” feature multiple mouth-trumpet solos.

2
Wilder Woods Teams Up With The War & Treaty On New Single Be Yourself Photo
Wilder Woods Teams Up With The War & Treaty On New Single 'Be Yourself'

Bear originally wrote the song as a letter to himself and a salve for his self-described imposter syndrome as he eyed his second Wilder Woods album, an individual pursuit outside of his multi-platinum selling band, NEEDTOBREATHE. With their soaring vocal performance, The War & Treaty push the song's meaning.

3
Pan American & Kramer Announce LP; Share A Mountain Is An Ancestor Photo
Pan American & Kramer Announce LP; Share 'A Mountain Is An Ancestor'

Kramer is ready to add another LP to his acclaimed catalogue, stepping out into the ambient realm once again, this time in tandem with Pan American, the ambient project operated by Mark K. Nelson of Labradford and Anjou. The duo's new record, titled Reverberations of Non-Stop Traffic on Redding Road.

4
Major Myjah Ignites Return With New Song By Your Side Photo
Major Myjah Ignites Return With New Song 'By Your Side'

He steps out from behind the scenes as a highly sought-after writer and producer, placing his multi-layered solo artistry on center-stage. During the latter part of last year, he teased his highly anticipated return, unleashing heavy-hitting covers and music arrangements to PARTYNEXTDOOR's “Break From Toronto” and Usher's “You Make Me Wanna…”

More Hot Stories For You

Joshua Turchin to Release Viral Song From 'Ghost Ship: A New Musical'Joshua Turchin to Release Viral Song From 'Ghost Ship: A New Musical'
Orbital to Reissue Seminal 1991 Eponymous Debut, Known to Fans as 'The Green Album,' in AprilOrbital to Reissue Seminal 1991 Eponymous Debut, Known to Fans as 'The Green Album,' in April
Billy Joel to Perform At The 66th GRAMMY AwardsBilly Joel to Perform At The 66th GRAMMY Awards
Dean Dillon Signs Publishing Deal With River House Artists And Sony Music PublishingDean Dillon Signs Publishing Deal With River House Artists And Sony Music Publishing

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HARMONY