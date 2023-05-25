Noble Oak Shares 'River's Edge' Single From 'When It Finds You'

Written, recorded, produced, mixed, and creative directed by Fiore, When It Finds You, is set for release on July 7th  via Last Gang / MNRK. 

By:
Noble Oak today shares the latest track “River’s Edge” to be taken from his highly anticipated album When It Finds You which is set for release on July 7th via Last Gang / MNRK.

The dreamy melody of “River’s Edge” flows into an earthy refrain punctuated by fluttering delivery.

Fiore beautifully expounds on the track saying, “Within our mental chasm lies a peaceful room, and we often find ourselves searching for its precious safety. This is a piece to help evoke and discover that feeling of sanctity in your own mind.”

Patrick Fiore might not typically disclose his innermost thoughts in conversation, but he certainly weaves them throughout his music as Noble Oak.  He wraps up all of his deepest ponderances in shimmering keys, cinematic production, and organic instrumentation. Projected by a luminous timbre, his voice rings out loudly on tape, while he keeps to himself in everyday life.

This approach has continued to engage an ever-growing fan base. The classically trained Vancouver native learned piano at a young age and devoted the better part of his formative years to solo piano and symphonic compositions. Integrating beat-craft and synthesizers, he formally introduced Noble Oak with his debut label backed album Horizon [2020], followed by his instrumental piano EP Stories (2021).

After reeling in millions of worldwide streams, and receiving acclaim from tripleJ, BBC Radio, HYPEBEAST, Stereogum, DIY, Clash, and more, Noble Oak opens up like never before on his forthcoming album, When It Finds You.  At the core of the album he explores the concept of inspiration. As a whole, this record examines what inspiration is and the moments it finds you—or you find it,” explains Fiore.

Upcoming shows

July 8th Khatsahlano Festival, Vancouver, BC

Photo Credit: Devon Scott Wong 



