Nobide Releases New Single 'Want You' & Announce New EP ENSO

Colorado-based live-electronic outfit Nobide have officially released their first single "Want You" today on all platforms (Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and more) off of their upcoming EP ENSO due out June 5th.

Listen to the single below!

Nobide's new single "Want You" is the perfect mixture of house and dance elements. Rowdy enough for dance floors and deep enough for quiet exploration, the Nobide grooves are far-reaching. Recorded in their home studio and mixed at Evergroove Studios in Evergreen, CO, "Want You" was inspired by a "special lady", Vann explains. Fruit continues, "this single displays a new level of depth in arrangement for us. The track begins like a classic house track, catering to the traditional electronic fan, but opens up the second half with lush harmony and melody that demonstrates a new emotional depth for the band."

The art for their forthcoming EP ENSO is inspired by the Buddhist symbol expressing letting go of the mind and represents immediate creation. "We wanted to get ideas down as quickly as possible and an ENSO was something to model in the music. I painted the circle and edited it digitally - trying to emulate the organic electronic elements in our music," Vann explains.

Nobide has successfully been releasing singles and EPs over the last few years garnering press from This Song Is Sick, Boulder Beat, Live For Live Music, Compose Yourself Magazine, and even The Shakti Journal. Nick Vann's edgy production, drummer Matt McElwain's driving rhythms and saxophonist Tanner Fruit's affinity for jazz and texture lead to a genre-bending and fresh sound with each single building an exponentially growing a dedicated fanbase.





