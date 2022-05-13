Noah Cyrus Reveals New Single 'Mr. Percocet' & Announces North American Tour Dates

Multi-platinum selling, GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated Noah Cyrus continues to tease her highly anticipated and deeply personal debut album, 'The Hardest Part,' out July 15 (RECORDS / Columbia Records).

The rousing 'Mr. Percocet,' showcases her undeniable knack for intricate and heart-wrenching songwriting. Brutally honest, 'Mr. Percocet' details a complicated journey of addiction and recovery that the young Cyrus continues to navigate, while so beautifully pouring her experiences into every ounce of her music and forthcoming body of work.

Noah has lived every song, and the embers of her experiences burn bright over a soundtrack steeped in pop spirit, folk eloquence, and the country soul of her Nashville roots. Light years beyond anything she's released previously, this new chapter will undoubtedly place Noah Cyrus firmly in the upper echelon of contemporary singer-songwriters.

Speaking about the new single, Noah reveals, "This song is written about my personal experience with the confusion and insecurities that arise in a relationship when substance abuse is involved. It causes such manic behavioral changes that you can lose sight of yourself and who you fell in love with."

'Mr. Percocet' follows the release of 'I Burned LA Down,' which saw its late night television debut on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month.

Also announced today, Noah Cyrus will embark on a headlining tour across North America this fall. Noah is also confirmed to play both weekends of Austin City Limits (TICKETS) this year; October 7th - 9th and October 14th - 16th. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

For her forthcoming debut full-length, 'The Hardest Part,' Noah recruited esteemed, award-winning record producer Mike Crossey[Arctic Monkeys, Ben Howard, The 1975, Wolf Alice], who helped guide her vision and find her voice. Noah oversaw all the arrangements on the record and made sure to emphasize the incorporation of instruments such as pedal steel and slide guitar.

"Creating the arrangements was the most fulfilling part of this record," she goes on. "Mike and I were so driven and fully engulfed in the music. It was seamless-our brains connected into one. I found a safe place to make music with people I love and trust. The process was really healing for me." She adds, "For the first time, I'm revealing my complete and honest truth." On 'The Hardest Part,' Noah has truly stepped into herself on her 2022 full-length debut album.

Emerging in 2016 at the age of 16, Noah Cyrus immediately captivated audiences with her unique blend of pop and soulful southern vocals. Her undeniable songwriting skills were truly showcased in 2020's The End of Everything EP which yielded the triple-platinum "July" and RIAA certified GOLD release "Lonely."

In between earning a GRAMMYÂ® Award nod in the category of "Best New Artist," she teamed up with PJ Harding for the People Don't Change EP in 2021. NME rated "4-out-of-5 stars" and predicted, "it's not hard to imagine her becoming a household name in her own right." Along the way, she performed at Coachella twice, while Billboard named her among its "21 Under 21" for three straight years. She also shined on The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ellen, and The Today Show.

Watch the music video for the new single here:

Noah Cyrus North American Tour Dates

10/4 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10/5 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

10/7 - 10/9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

10/10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

10/11 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

10/13 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge

10/14 - 10/16 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/16 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

10/17 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

10/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/20 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

10/21 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club

10/22 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

10/24 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

10/25 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

10/27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10/28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

10/29 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

10/31 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

11/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at Complex

11/3 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

11/4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern