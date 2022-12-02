Noah Cyrus Releases 'The Hardest Part' Deluxe Edition

Following the release of her debut album The Hardest Part [Records/Columbia Records], and a SOLD-OUT North American headlining tour, GRAMMY® nominated, multi-platinum selling songwriter and musician Noah Cyrus has released a special deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed full-length. Produced by Mike Crossey, the album features a brand-new track titled 'Set For Life,' as well as alternative versions of 'Noah (Stand Still)' Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Hardest Part,' 'Ready To Go,' 'Unfinished' and 'I Burned LA Down.'

Yesterday, 22-year-old Noah Cyrus was featured on CBS Mornings with host Vlad Duthiers. The special detailed Noah's inspiring journey of recovery, as well as the making of her album 'The Hardest Part.'

The arrival of The Hardest Part deluxe album follows last month's release of 'Snow in LA,' a collaboration between Noah and PJ Harding. "Snow in LA is a dark Christmas song for what feels like a pretty dark time," the pair reveal. "It's reminiscent of traditional Christmas carols (with all their reverence and hope) but contrasted by images of catastrophic climate change and looming fascism that represent so many of our fears for the future."

Already, Cyrus has accumulated an impressive 3 BILLION combined streams to date, with songs from The Hardest Part already amassing more than 50 MILLION combined streams and counting. In a whirlwind of loss, heartbreak, and chaos, Noah Cyrus grabbed the reins, took control of her life, and has been able to finally tell her story like never before.

Today, the Nashville-born musician, singer and songwriter uncovers the kind of strength you only find from within and has shared it with the world through this heartfelt and deeply personal body of work that is both timeless as much as it is of the now.

"These songs all mean so much to me-they're straight from my heart, my brain, and my body," Cyrus states. "Every song is important to the story, and for the first time I'm revealing my complete and honest truth." Described as "a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop" by Rolling Stone who gave the album 4/5 stars, as did American Songwriter. Variety praised that it "leaves the listener wanting more," while Forbes hailed it "album of the year."

The Hardest Part (Deluxe) is available everywhere now via RECORDS/Columbia Records. Listen to the new deluxe edition here: