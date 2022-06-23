Noah Cyrus Releases 'Ready to Go' Taken From Forthcoming Debut Album 'The Hardest Part'

Noah Cyrus has released yet another spellbinding track taken from her forthcoming debut album 'The Hardest Part,' set for release on September 16 [RECORDS/Columbia Records]. Produced by Tommy English and Mike Crossey, 'Ready To Go' details the demise of a broken relationship, as Noah succumbs to the realization it's over.

Noah shares: "I call this song "July's sister song" due to their similarity in lyrics, but in actuality they're really more like cousins. They're about different people, entirely different storylines, and each brings up different memories and emotions. In a way, I see a lot of growth in myself from who I was then and who I am now, but at the same time it's still impossible for me to walk away from people I love, even when it's harmful to myself."

Earlier today, Noah joined Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show, New Music Daily to discuss the track.

For the first time, Noah has released a truly auto-biographical body of work, baring her heart, exploring deeply personal issues from destructive relationships, severe addiction family and the devastating death of a loved one. Brutally honest, The Hardest Part, is a testament to Noah Cyrus as one of Gen Z's most compelling songwriters, full of heart, honesty, intellect, nuance and soul.

Noah has lived every song, and the embers of her experiences burn bright over a soundtrack steeped in pop spirit, folk eloquence, and the country soul of her Nashville roots. Poring every inch of her soul into this record, the 22-year-old over-saw the arrangements and played multiple instruments on the record, working side by side with producer Mike Crossey [Arctic Monkeys, Ben Howard, The 1975, Wolf Alice] at the helm.

"Creating the arrangements was the most fulfilling part of this record," she shares. "Mike and I were so driven and fully engulfed in the music. It was seamless-our brains connected into one. I found a safe place to make music with people I love and trust. The process was really healing for me." Pre-order/add/save 'The Hardest Part' HERE.

Emerging in 2016 at the age of 16, Noah Cyrus immediately captivated audiences with her unique blend of pop and soulful southern vocals. Her undeniable songwriting skills were truly showcased in 2020's The End of Everything EP which yielded the triple-platinum "July" and RIAA certified GOLD release "Lonely."

In between earning a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of "Best New Artist," she teamed up with PJ Harding for the People Don't Change EP in 2021. NME rated "4-out-of-5 stars" and predicted, "it's not hard to imagine her becoming a household name in her own right." Along the way, she performed at Coachella twice, while Billboard named her among its "21 Under 21" for three straight years. She also shined on The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ellen, and The Today Show.

Watch the music video for the new single here:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/4 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10/5 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

10/7 - 10/9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

10/10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

10/11 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

10/13 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge

10/14 - 10/16 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/16 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

10/17 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

10/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/20 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

10/21 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club

10/22 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

10/24 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

10/25 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

10/27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10/28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

10/29 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

10/31 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

11/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at Complex

11/3 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

11/4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern