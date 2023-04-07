Noaccordion Delivers Hip Hop-Inspired Rhythms In Activist Anthem 'Welcome Diversity'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 07, 2023  

Known for amplifying extraordinary voices, Oakland-based producer and recording artist Onah Indigo aka noaccordion is back with a hard-hitting activist anthem inspired by today's turbulent social climate.

"Welcome Diversity" is a compelling reaction to patriarchy, racism and political tension. Leading with her desire for a more feminine approach to leadership, noaccordion boldly confronts the challenges we face through a feminist lens, paired with catchy Hip Hop rhythms and ethereal lyrical delivery. Inspired by trap music sounds, lyrically, she takes a conscious approach in order to encourage listeners to overcome fear and anxiety so that society can follow its natural flow of progression and instead, combat the regressive attitudes stemming from the 45th presidency.

"Find reliable sources, Propaganda runs courses. First hand from mouth, Keep distance and vows" ~ Welcome Diversity

Having produced the entire track herself, Indigo aka noaccordion decided to pay homage to her city with a compelling music video and lyric video by featuring parts of Oakland as well as the nature surrounding the Bay Area. Embracing the diversity of her hometown, she finds creative inspiration through a variety of cultural experiences, incorporating those experiences into her own art. Aiming to transform hatred and anger into love, compassion and creativity, "Welcome Diversity" leads the charge ahead of her upcoming album release this year.

About noaccordion:

As a multi-instrumentalist, she defies the limitations of genre by introducing club beats to underground MC's or freaky variations on mainstream key patterns to techno and drum 'n' bass. Originally influenced by the wave of electronic music that swept Europe in the early 90's, claiming her own sound became the top goal for this eclectic artist. Exploring a variety of sounds from samba to jazz, internationally-known influences have infiltrated her beats while introducing her music to festival goers from all over the world. Onah has performed as noaccordion at California's Lightning in a Bottle Festival (20k capacity venue) and Symbiosis Gathering (10k), Nevada's famous Burning Man Festival (60k+) as well as well-known venues like San Francisco's Regency Ballroom, The Bently Reserve, The Mint and Public Works.

Past collaborations include Evan Fraser of Dirtwire, SkipWicked of Indubious, Eenor of Les Claypool's Frog Brigade, Stephen Suchan of Soohan and many more. Onah's music has been playlisted on over 50+ Spotify playlists and she has received high local praise by Oakland Magazine. By channeling music's internal pulse, the noaccordion project has transcended limitations and has even broken its own rules in the name of creativity: "I call my project noaccordion for a reason. People have strong reactions to the instrument. Most people love it; it often reminds them of their cultural past. But some people can't stand it. It's a particular sound, designed to be played outdoors and loudly," she says. "I may not play it a few years from now. It may not appear in my repertoire. I don't want to be defined by it."

Watch the Official Music Video here:



More Hot Stories For You


