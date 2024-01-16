Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Announces ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour

For nearly six decades, the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has entertained audiences with their top-shelf musicianship and timeless hits “Mr. Bojangles,” “Fishin' In The Dark,” “An American Dream,” and many more. And now, the time has come for the band who has carried a torch for American country and roots music to say so long to the highways and byways they've traveled throughout their career.

On March 21st, 2024, the Dirt Band will kick off the first leg of their last traditionally scheduled gigs, ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour. No need to fret, this isn't goodbye forever, but it will be the last fans see of multi-city runs and long bus rides from the group that helmed the multi-artist Will The Circle Be Unbroken series that featured the likes of Mother Maybelle Carter, Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, Emmylou Harris, Taj Mahal, Levon Helm, and dozens more.

“‘All The Good Times' perfectly describes our career,” said the band in a statement this week. “Playing our music for Dirt Band fans all over the world has been an incredible experience for us. The most important part of that has been the connection to our audience—that beautiful communal give and take is like nothing else. That's the very spirit we'll be celebrating as we head into our farewell tour. We're really looking forward to seeing you folks. Good times will be had by all!”

A list of dates for the first leg of the Dirt Band's ALL THE GOOD TIMES tour can be found below and tickets for most shows can be purchased beginning Friday, January 19 at 10 AM local time at this link. VIP packages are available for a majority of the ALL THE GOOD TIMES tour dates. Keep an eye out for the rest of the tour announcement in the coming months. For more information, please visit nittygritty.com.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour Dates:

March 21 – Bowling Green, KY - SKyPAC - Main Hall

March 22 – Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center For The Performing Arts

March 23 – Mount Vernon, KY - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

March 24 – Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre

March 28 – Odessa, TX - The Ector Theatre

March 29 – Abilene, TX - Outlaws and Legends Music Festival

March 30 – Houston, TX - Arena Theatre

April 25 – Shreveport, LA - The Strand Theatre

April 28 – Oxford, AL - Oxford Performing Arts Center

May 9 – Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

May 10 – Harris, MI - Island Resort & Casino

May 11 – Harris, MI - Island Resort & Casino

May 12 – Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

May 17 – Raleigh, NC* - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 18 – Bristow, VA* - Jiffy Lube Live

May 19 – Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

June 21 – Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater

June 22 – Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

June 23 – Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

June 27 – Sioux Falls, SD - Alliance Center

June 28 – Mahnomen, MN - Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center

June 29 – Bismarck, ND - Belle Mehus Auditorium

June 30 – Dauphin, MB, Canada - Dauphin's Countryfest

July 11 – Mayetta, KS - Prairie Band Casino & Resort - Great Lakes Ballroom

July 12 – Jefferson City, MO - Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater

July 13 – Newkirk, OK - 7 Clans First Council Casino

July 25 – Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences - Helen DeVitt Jones Theater

July 26 – New Braunfels, TX# - Whitewater Amphitheater

July 27 – Fort Worth, TX - Bass Performance Hall

July 28 - Amarillo, TX - Globe-News Center For The Performing Arts

September 14 – Kansas City, MO* - T-Mobile Center

* with Hank Williams, Jr.

# with Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Additional dates to be announced soon.

About Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

With one of the most compelling lineups in the group's storied history, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, featuring founding members Jeff Hanna (lead vocals, guitar) and Jimmie Fadden (drums, harmonica, vocals); longtime bandmate Bob Carpenter (keys, vocals)—a member since 1980; along with Jim Photoglo (bass, vocals); Jaime Hanna (guitar, vocals); and Ross Holmes (fiddle, mandolin, vocals); remains one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band played their first gig in 1966 in Southern California as a jug band and by 1969 had become a cornerstone of the burgeoning country-rock community. Their career breakthrough came in 1970 with the release of the record Uncle Charlie & His Dog Teddy and the single “Mr. Bojangles,” a folksy Top 10 pop hit that brought roots music to the national forefront.

In 1972, they released the first of three groundbreaking Will The Circle Be Unbroken records, collaborating with many of the best bluegrass, country, and folk artists in the world. The band also has enjoyed vast success on the U.S. Country charts with hits like "Fishin' In The Dark," "Modern Day Romance," and "Long Hard Road." The Dirt Band are GRAMMY, CMA, and IBMA Award winners, and their Nitty Gritty Dirt Band & Friends - Fifty Years, Circlin' Back! for PBS was an Emmy Award-winning television special.

The Dirt Band's latest album, Dirt Does Dylan—released in 2022—has received widespread critical acclaim. More at nittygritty.com/history. In January of 2024, the band announced ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour, a celebratory victory lap of shows to honor the band's nearly 60 years of music-making.