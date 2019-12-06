Nitti Gritti and Wuki Reveal 2020 Co-Headline US Tour 'Ro Sham Bo' & Joint EP

Esteemed US producers Nitti Gritti and Wuki join forces on a co-headline North American tour 'Ro Sham Bo' set for 2020. The tour will be accompanied by a 3-track EP 'Ro Sham Bo'. Tickets officially go on sale Friday, December 6th and can be purchased here http://www.nittiwukitour.com/.

Kicking off the 'Ro Sham Bo' tour January 2nd, the 17-date co-headline tour will begin in Salt Lake City, then move through Philadelphia, San Diego, Washington, Savannah and Los Angeles for the first month of the year. Leading into February, Nitti Gritti and Wuki will hit Portland, Houston, Dallas and Mexico City, then rounding out the tour in March with performances in Columbus, Atlanta, Boston, Albuquerque, Chicago and Minneapolis.

Widely known for their energetic sets and masterful production styles, the Ro Sham Bo tour will see Nitti Gritti and Wuki perform their collection of hard-hitting club shakers including Nitti Gritti's recent Latin Grammy Award winning single '200 Mph' from Bad Bunny's album X100PRE and Wuki's recent Grammy nominated remix of Miley Cyrus hit 'Mother's Daughter'.

With 2019 turning out to be a prolific year for both Nitti Gritti and Wuki, the best is yet to come with many more surprises in store for the two producers in 2020.

Ro Sham Bo Tour Dates

Jan 02 - Sky - Salt Lake City, UT

Jan 03 - Noto - Philadelphia, PA

Jan 18 - Bassmnt - San Diego, CA

Jan 23 - U Street Music Hall - Washington D.C.

Jan 24 - Elan Nightclub - Savannah, GA

Jan 25 - Academy - Los Angeles, CA

Feb 01 - 45 East - Portland, OR

Feb 07 - Stereo Live - Houston, TX

Feb 28 - EDC Mexico - Mexico City, MX

Feb 29 - Stereo Live - Dallas, TX

Mar 05 - Skully's - Columbus, OH

Mar 06 - District - Atlanta, GA

Mar 7 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

Mar 13 - Effex - Albuquerque, NM

Mar 26 - Prysm Nightclub - Chicago, IL

Mar 27 - The Loft At Skyway - Minneapolis, MN





