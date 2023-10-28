Nitefire Releases 'THE GREAT, UNWASHED' Five-Song EP

The EP is now available.

By: Oct. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Nitefire Releases 'THE GREAT, UNWASHED' Five-Song EP

Rising Los Angeles indie-rockers Nitefire have announced the release of their eagerly awaited new EP, The Great, Unwashed, available everywhere now via Concord Records HERE

Nitefire – who recently wrapped a sold-out run of coast-to-coast live dates – will celebrate The Great, Unwashed with a very special Halloween EP Release Party in Los Angeles, set for tonight, October 27, and featuring cover bands, DJs, photo booth, costume contest, raffle, and more. Additional live dates will be unveiled soon. 

"The Great, Unwashed is about sticking to the blueprint and keeping your eye on the prize. None of that wishy-washy bulls,” asserts singer and guitarist Nico Geyer. “None of that jealousy or boredom. It's about the 12-hour-a-day-man. The keep myself in-tune man. Working for yourself and only for yourself, and seeing to it that that's the way it stays. It's about seeing it through because you owe it to yourself."

“We are extremely excited to get this EP out into the world,” adds basisst Luke “Spider” White, who founded the band along with Geyer. “It's some of our best work yet, but ultimately just a glimpse of what's to come. Thank you for listening and stay tuned."

Hailed by Buzzbands LA for their “swaggering, impudent and reliably catchy indie-rock,” Nitefire have set their hometown's rock scene ablaze with high-octane house shows and an irresistible approach fusing the sensibilities of Britpop, garage rock energy, angular electronica, and more. The band first came together in the depths of the COVID-19 shutdown while Geyer and White were living in Marilyn Manson's ex-home in the Hollywood Hills. It was there the two high school friends zeroed in on their vibrant sound, soon adding drummer Noah Davies and guitarist Christian “X” Renard to their ranks. Tracks such as “Dumb Like Daisies” instantly generated local attention and a fervent following, as did a series of now-legendary house parties that saw the band fearlessly carving out a sound and vision all their own. Now, with The Great, Unwashed – and their hugely anticipated debut album, due in 2024 from Concord Records – Nitefire are poised to bring their highly combustible pop rock ‘n' roll to the nation and world beyond.

 

NITEFIRE

THE GREAT, UNWASHED

(Concord Records)

 

TRACKLIST:

Dumb Like Daisies

I've Been Taking Walks (La La Song)

Frustrated

Life Gets Funny

Working On Myself



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
John-Robert Releases New Single Sweet Child Photo
John-Robert Releases New Single 'Sweet Child'

John-Robert has announced a new EP Garden Snake, and single 'Sweet Child.' Find out more about the upcoming release here!

2
ROCKET Release Debut EP Versions of You Photo
ROCKET Release Debut EP 'Versions of You'

ROCKET has released their debut EP 'Versions of You'. Check out the latest music from this up-and-coming band.

3
The Mountain Goats Release New Album JENNY FROM THEBES Photo
The Mountain Goats Release New Album 'JENNY FROM THEBES'

The Mountain Goats release their highly anticipated new album, 'Jenny From Thebes.' Don't miss out on this exciting musical experience.

4
BLONDSHELL Shares Cover of Sheryl Crows If It Makes You Happy For Amazon Music Photo
BLONDSHELL Shares Cover of Sheryl Crow's 'If It Makes You Happy' For Amazon Music

BLONDSHELL shares their cover of Sheryl Crow's 'If It Makes You Happy' for Amazon Music. The single pays tribute to Sheryl Crow's induction into the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
I NEED THAT