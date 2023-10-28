Nitefire Releases 'THE GREAT, UNWASHED' Five-Song EP

Rising Los Angeles indie-rockers Nitefire have announced the release of their eagerly awaited new EP, The Great, Unwashed, available everywhere now via Concord Records HERE.

Nitefire – who recently wrapped a sold-out run of coast-to-coast live dates – will celebrate The Great, Unwashed with a very special Halloween EP Release Party in Los Angeles, set for tonight, October 27, and featuring cover bands, DJs, photo booth, costume contest, raffle, and more. Additional live dates will be unveiled soon.

"The Great, Unwashed is about sticking to the blueprint and keeping your eye on the prize. None of that wishy-washy bulls,” asserts singer and guitarist Nico Geyer. “None of that jealousy or boredom. It's about the 12-hour-a-day-man. The keep myself in-tune man. Working for yourself and only for yourself, and seeing to it that that's the way it stays. It's about seeing it through because you owe it to yourself."

“We are extremely excited to get this EP out into the world,” adds basisst Luke “Spider” White, who founded the band along with Geyer. “It's some of our best work yet, but ultimately just a glimpse of what's to come. Thank you for listening and stay tuned."

Hailed by Buzzbands LA for their “swaggering, impudent and reliably catchy indie-rock,” Nitefire have set their hometown's rock scene ablaze with high-octane house shows and an irresistible approach fusing the sensibilities of Britpop, garage rock energy, angular electronica, and more. The band first came together in the depths of the COVID-19 shutdown while Geyer and White were living in Marilyn Manson's ex-home in the Hollywood Hills. It was there the two high school friends zeroed in on their vibrant sound, soon adding drummer Noah Davies and guitarist Christian “X” Renard to their ranks. Tracks such as “Dumb Like Daisies” instantly generated local attention and a fervent following, as did a series of now-legendary house parties that saw the band fearlessly carving out a sound and vision all their own. Now, with The Great, Unwashed – and their hugely anticipated debut album, due in 2024 from Concord Records – Nitefire are poised to bring their highly combustible pop rock ‘n' roll to the nation and world beyond.

NITEFIRE

THE GREAT, UNWASHED

(Concord Records)

TRACKLIST:

Dumb Like Daisies

I've Been Taking Walks (La La Song)

Frustrated

Life Gets Funny

Working On Myself