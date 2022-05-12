Nio García Returns to Premios tu Música Urbano Awards with Five Nominations

Urban music's Nío García once again joins the list of nominees for Premios tu Música Urbano 2022, this time with five nominations. The nominations highlight his most recent hit "AM Remix" as "Remix of the Year". The ceremony will take place on the island of Puerto Rico and will aim to recognize excellence in urban music and its fusions with other genres.

This year, the Tu Música Urbano Awards gala recognizes the talent of Nío García with 5 nominations in the following categories:

-Top Male Rising Star

- Remix of the Year for "AM Remix".

-Top Urban Tropical Song for "Se Menea" and " Travesuras Remix"

- Video of the Year for " Se Menea".

"I feel extremely grateful and happy to participate again in these awards that are so important for my island of Puerto Rico, I feel blessed just to be nominated," says Nío García.

The third Premios Tu Música Urbano Awards will take place on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan and will be broadcast live for the first time on Telemundo screens.