Nina Nesbitt Shares 'Älskar Nights (Deluxe Version)'

Nina Nesbitt's Älskar album continued the momentum that she established with 2019's the Sun Will Come Up... resulting in a fresh wave of critical acclaim, stadium shows and guest performances with Coldplay, and breaking a career landmark of a billion streams. Now Nina is expanding upon the album's vision by today sharing 10 new tracks on the Älskar Nights (Deluxe Version).

Nina explains, "I wanted to release a bunch of acoustic versions for Älskar, they sound so different to the released versions and very similar to some of the demos. Colours Of You had so many shapes and forms, there have been so many versions I've done with this one... this one is created in my studio, a room with a view. I also decided to add on a couple of new ones".

The Deluxe Version features stripped back acoustic versions of some of the album's original tracks, plus new song "Need You" featuring the rising south London star Zion Foster as well as the brand-new self-produced song "Love Seasons," which is accompanied by an official lyric video.

Nina adds, "I wrote Love Seasons at home during the first lockdown and posted a snippet online. It was my first video to ever go viral on tiktok and got me a lot of new fans! I've had people asking for it and although it didn't fit on the album I thought now was the perfect time to release it. I'm also really proud to have written & produced this myself".

