Nina Nesbitt Shares 'Älskar Nights (Deluxe Version)'

The new deluxe edition features 10 new tracks.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Nina Nesbitt's Älskar album continued the momentum that she established with 2019's the Sun Will Come Up... resulting in a fresh wave of critical acclaim, stadium shows and guest performances with Coldplay, and breaking a career landmark of a billion streams. Now Nina is expanding upon the album's vision by today sharing 10 new tracks on the Älskar Nights (Deluxe Version).

Nina explains, "I wanted to release a bunch of acoustic versions for Älskar, they sound so different to the released versions and very similar to some of the demos. Colours Of You had so many shapes and forms, there have been so many versions I've done with this one... this one is created in my studio, a room with a view. I also decided to add on a couple of new ones".

The Deluxe Version features stripped back acoustic versions of some of the album's original tracks, plus new song "Need You" featuring the rising south London star Zion Foster as well as the brand-new self-produced song "Love Seasons," which is accompanied by an official lyric video.

Nina adds, "I wrote Love Seasons at home during the first lockdown and posted a snippet online. It was my first video to ever go viral on tiktok and got me a lot of new fans! I've had people asking for it and although it didn't fit on the album I thought now was the perfect time to release it. I'm also really proud to have written & produced this myself".

Listen to the new deluxe edition here:



Jin Woo Shares Single Dont Be Late for the End of the World Photo
Jin Woo Shares Single 'Don't Be Late for the End of the World'
Instead, Woo packed up his things and moved from California to Las Vegas, Nevada where he built a legitimate bankroll playing high stakes no limit Texas hold ‘em. Overtime, Woo started using his winnings to purchase DJ equipment and rare vinyl. Soon, Woo was spinning private desert parties for some of his richer poker friends.
Kinder Releases New EP Akwaaba Photo
Kinder Releases New EP 'Akwaaba'
Kinder (aka Savannah and Briony Osei) share their liberating new EP “Akwaaba” via Warner Music Australia. The four track EP see’s the duo bringing their audience back to the dancefloor and to their club roots with recent singles “Keep Up”, “Gettin’ On Ova”, as well as new track “Take Away” and an extended version of “Keep Up”.
Sickick Delivers Another Mash-up With Miss a Thing Photo
Sickick Delivers Another Mash-up With 'Miss a Thing'
Collaborating with noteworthy artists such as Madonna, Post Malone, 070 Shake, Fireboy DML and more, Sickick is making a name for himself in music without ever showing his face. Bringing together elements of trap, bass, reggaeton, electro and R&B, the masked artist has crafted his unique style of electronica.
Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Merch Collection for Fans Photo
Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Merch Collection for Fans
The collection offers offering a range of apparel, accessories and gifts sure to keep you cute, cozy and spreading Christmas cheer from now all the way until the new year. From home goods, to books and more, you’ll definitely be able to find a space for Mariah in your home and heart. Check out photos of the merchandise collection now!

