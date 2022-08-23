Nina Nesbitt Shares New Single 'Colours of You'

Having recently exceeded a career landmark of a billion streams Scottish singer, songwriter and producer Nina Nesbitt gets a huge month underway as she today shares her new single 'Colours Of You' along with its official video.

The song emerges as she prepares to play two of the largest shows of her career with two nights as special guest to Coldplay. And then comes the biggest moment of all as she releases her long-awaited and eagerly anticipated new studio album Älskar on September 2 via Cooking Vinyl.

In 'Colours Of You', Nina crafts an evocative image of a blossoming relationship, focusing on the small things that make a person quite unlike anyone else. It's also a song which touchingly remembers every detail as love took hold, from the location to London's early winter chill. Musically it's pure romantic elegance, with Nina's beautifully delivered lyrics adorned with gentle piano and subtle string accompaniment. It's her story, but elements of it may well be yours too.

Speaking about the new track, Nina reveals, "If a person was a painting, then this song would be the color palette that creates the picture. Falling in love is such a sensory experience, whether it be the scent someone wears, a favorite song you both listen to, the places you visit, the way they feel etc. Everyone has unique things about them, but you only get to see them when you dive deep."

Working on 'Colours Of You' saw Nina tick-off a bucket-list ambition as she co-wrote and co-produced it with the Grammy-winning Dan Wilson, who is best known for his work with Adele on songs including 'Someone Like You'. The song's other co-writer is Nick Long (Machine Gun Kelly, King Princess), while the strings arrangements were provided by another Grammy winner in the shape of Davide Rossi (Coldplay, Gorillaz).

For the Natalie Sakstrup-directed 'Colours Of You' video, Nina retraces the London sights that were the backdrop to the romance that she sings about - from Hyde Park and the Royal Albert Hall to Notting Hill and the bright lights of Soho. The camera focuses consistently on Nina, giving the viewer the impression that they're right with her. It also captures a nostalgia for that first spark in a relationship that makes you feel as if nothing else matters.

'Colours Of You' provides a fresh window in the upcoming release of the 'Älskar' album. Born from a time of introspection, loss, and fear, it's a record that celebrates life in all its complexities via tender ballads, pensive bops and huge escapist '80s-tinged bangers that beg for the dancefloor. Building on the hard-won success of 'The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change' (500 million+ streams, shows across the globe, praise from Taylor Swift), Nina Nesbitt has followed her previous career rebirth with an album that sets her up for even greater things.

'Älskar' is available to pre-order or pre-save now, and all pre-orders will receive instant downloads of'Colours Of You', 'No Time (For My Life To Suck)', 'Pressure Makes Diamonds' and 'When You Lose Someone'.

Watch the new music video here: