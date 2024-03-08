Nina Nesbitt Embarks on a New Musical Chapter With Single 'Pages' & 'On the Run'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed Scottish singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, Nina Nesbitt returns today with the release of her new single, "Pages," out today via her own record label, Apple Tree Records.

Speaking about "Pages," Nina explains, "Pages was the first song that I wrote for the new project. It reignited my love of folk music and storytelling. It's an autobiographical account of my 20s. The chaos, the heartbreak, and the golden days. We recorded the track live in Devon with 5 wonderful musicians, it was my first time recording like this which was so fun."

Alongside the release of "Pages," Nina surprised fans with a second new track, "On The Run." "This song is about an escape from the mundane," she says. "It was inspired by a lot of the US folk music I was listening to."

The release of "Pages" and "On The Run" arrives with an exciting announcement that Nina is launching her own record label, Apple Tree Records, alongside her longtime manager, Vicky Dowdall. A playful nod to her 2012 debut EP, The Apple Tree, this marks the start of an exciting new era for Nina Nesbitt.

Talking about launching her own label, Nina reveals, "I'm so excited to announce the launch of Apple Tree Records. A secret garden in which seeds can be planted and beautiful things can take their sweet time to grow. As a songwriter and storyteller I've always wanted to find somewhere that celebrates and champions that part of me. A place that doesn't try and reshape me or water me down. A place that revels in every lyric and favors the deep cuts. I'm excited to let my roots grow wild here. I'm also happy to say we will be awarding master points, from the label side, to songwriters involved in any releases on Apple Tree Records. After a decade of highs and lows in this industry, I think I'm ready to take full control of my career and become the artist I've always dreamt of being. No compromises. I'll be running Apple Tree Records hand in hand with my wonderful manager of 12 years, Vicky Dowdall. The name of the label is a nod to our first release together when I was just 17 years old. A time in which I was naively fearless and had an unwavering self belief. Vicky has always instilled such a strong sense of confidence in me, that together we can do anything we put our minds to and I hope that every release on our label has this ethos woven into it. Our first release is out today, hope you love it."

Stay tuned for more news and music from Nina Nesbitt, coming soon. "Pages" and "On The Run" are both available everywhere today.