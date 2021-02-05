Nina Herzog Celebrates Valentine's Day With Her Version Of Elvis Presley's Classic Song 'Can't Help Falling In Love'

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Los Angeles singer/songwriter NINA HERZOG has released her version of Elvis Presley's classic song, "Can't Help Falling In Love," via Label Logic as distributed by Ingrooves, which can be purchased and streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer.

As she anticipates the release of her six-song debut EP, TOGETHER AWAY, which is due out March 12 via Label Logic as distributed by Ingrooves, she wanted to offer her fans this special Valentine's Day gift.

She exclaims, "It's here! 'Can't Help Falling In Love' is out NOW! This song is special to me, because it's true that love is a risky business when falling in love and being vulnerable could lead to pain, but sometimes ya just can't help it. It happens, and you embrace the ride, because love is a gift and a blessing in its pure form. I hope you enjoy my take on this tune."

The song can also be found on the latest Valentine's Day Apple Music and Spotify NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! "Love" playlist along with Adele, Alicia Keys, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and many others. NOW is the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series that showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases.

A video for the song can now be seen on her official YouTube page, as well as the EP's first two singles, "Changing Seasons" and "Least Resistance." The EP can be pre-ordered here.

TOGETHER AWAY is a six-song EP, full of touching melodies and honest emotions, a journey that explores the landscape of unconditional love and profound loss with an open heart. The songs unfold like a romantic novel, moving through longing, infatuation, intimacy and on to separation. "I wanted to express the ways lovers and loved ones retain the sensation of being eternally present in each other's lives, the ways in which humans are able to feel deeply connected - despite death or great distances."

NINA HERZOG has been called a "vintage songstress" by Broadway World, has sung on over 200 songs for Hal Leonard Publishing, BMI Publishing, Sony, and Universal, has performed with The National Symphony Orchestra conducted by the late Marvin Hamlisch, and with Grammy® Award-winning composer/arranger Patrick Williams (Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra), has starred in Buzzfeed comedy videos, and she's been the voice of Odette, The Swan Princess, from Sony Animation's "The Swan Princess" since 2018. Now, it's finally her turn for time in the spotlight singing her own songs.

She became a star for her work as the singing and speaking voice of Odette, The Swan Princess, in Sony Animation's "The Swan Princess" series. The role was the culmination of a singing career that started in grammar school. "In first grade, I enrolled in our local talent show and sang 'Blue Moon,'" Herzog recalled. "I was also singing on a cable TV show when I was 12-years-old. My dad was a doctor, so I was going to study medicine in college, but when I was 17, I got a chance to sing with the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington D.C. The thrill of performing in front of a packed house made me decide to pursue a musical career."

While studying music and voice at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, she began a career as a session singer and voice actor, recording hundreds of demos and commercials for Universal, Sony and Broadway shows. She also added her presence to a series of Buzzfeed.com videos that have gotten millions of hits. Shortly after graduating at the top of the Dean's List, she auditioned to become the speaking voice of Odette. She got the job. At one of her first voice over sessions, she was told the producers were looking for a woman to become Odette's singing voice. She told them she was a singer, too. After another audition, HERZOG became the embodiment of The Swan Princess.

Before the pandemic hit, HERZOG maintained an ambitious schedule singing with symphony orchestras, doing voice over work, working as a session singer for jingles and film scores, recording demos for other songwriters, acting and singing in plays--and working with a small non-profit organization that helps families with essential needs, provides educational opportunities, and focuses on community building.