Nils Lofgren Salutes Charlie Watts In New Single 'Won't Cry No More (For Charlie Watts)'

The song is the third single from Lofgren’s upcoming album Mountains, out on July 21.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame E Street Band member, Crazy Horse member and solo artist Nils Lofgren released “Won’t Cry No More (For Charlie Watts),” a blistering track that channels the passing of Charlie Watts into a broader reflection on loss and perseverance.

The song is the third single from Lofgren’s upcoming album Mountains, out on July 21. Mountains is now available for pre-order.

“Without the Beatles, Stones, Hendrix, this music of mine wouldn’t exist,” states Lofgren. “I was so furious and hurt when Charlie Watts died, I turned to his music for solace, desperate for connection and inspiration through the grief. First one chord blues I ever wrote. Needed his musical spirit to cope and found it. One raw riff to sing for him. Miss you, Charlie.”

“Won’t Cry No More” follows previous singles “Nothin’s Easy,” featuring guest vocals from Neil Young, and “Ain’t The Truth Enough,” featuring Ringo Starr on drums. The tracks have earned praise from Stereogum, SPIN, American Songwriter, BrooklynVegan, Ultimate Classic Rock, Exclaim!, and many more.

Written and recorded at home in Scottsdale, AZ, the 10-song collection is lush and soulful, mixing rock and roll muscle with blues grit and gospel transcendence as it grapples with a world where pride and selfishness are treated as virtues and the power-hungry are rewarded for their greed and shortsightedness.

The result is perhaps the most vulnerable and revealing work in Lofgren’s impressive 50-year catalog, an intuitive, empathetic reflection on truth, trust, and the power of human connection delivered with the help of an all-star cast of friends including Ringo Starr, Neil Young, Cindy Mizelle, the Howard Gospel Choir, Ron Carter and David Crosby. The album also contains stunning artwork by renowned Arizona artist Ed Mell. Mountains is produced by Nils and his wife Amy.

Concurrent with the release of Mountains, Nils will launch his Rockality video series. These 30–40 minute videos consist of Nils’ storytelling at its best, as he recounts the twists and turns of his path in the world of music. These are non-rehearsed, folksy deliveries of fascinating, colorful and entertaining stories that conclude with Nils singing a song or stretching out on his guitar. Each episode will be available to purchase from nilslofgren.com starting on July 21.

Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin



