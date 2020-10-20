Nilüfer Yanya Announces New EP 'Feeling Lucky?'

Listen to 'Crash' below.

London-based singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya announces her new EP Feeling Lucky? today. The EP is the follow-up to Yanya's critically acclaimed 2019 debut album Miss Universe and is due out December 11 on ATO Records. Today she shares Feeling Lucky?'s mesmerizing first single "Crash," a track co-written and produced by ATO labelmate Nick Hakim, and its accompanying video. "The video for 'Crash' takes place on a flight," says Yanya.

"Last year, doing a lot of touring I found myself becoming more and more anxious each time I boarded a plane, something which was new for me as I've never had a fear of flying. With each flight we took it felt like the turbulence was getting worse and I was convinced my luck was due to run out. I didn't write 'Crash' about being on an aeroplane but I really like it visually as an embodiment of the song." Watch the video for "Crash" below.

Feeling Lucky? finds Yanya exploring life's unpredictability - "One of the songs had the theme of luck in it as a concept but then I realised they all do," she says. "That got me thinking about luck in general; good and bad. Things out of our control and things in control of us, how often we put acts and happenings down to the fortune of good luck or bad luck when things exceed our expectations or don't go according to plan."

Alongside "Crash," Feeling Lucky? also features the new tracks "Same Damn Luck" and "Day 7.5093" - the latter song was performed live for the first time on Yanya's NPR Music Tiny Desk (Home) Concert in July and released on Bandcamp for 24 hours only as part of the democracy fundraiser Good Music To Avert The Collapse of American Democracy Comp alongside tracks from David Byrne, Arcade Fire, Yoko Ono, and The War On Drugs on October 2.

Feeling Lucky? is available for pre-order HERE.

Listen to "Crash" here:

Photo Credit: Molly Daniel

