Niki to Embark On Headlining North American 'The Nicole Tour'

Today, Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter, and producer NIKI announces her first North American headlining tour "The Nicole Tour."

The tour will kick off in Vancouver, BC on September 8th, stopping in major cities including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more, some of which the key markets had sold-out in the first hour of their presales earlier this week. As of general onsale this morning, NIKI has nearly sold out the entire tour with the exception of a few remaining tickets. For more information, please visit here, and see below for full list of tour dates.

Most recently, NIKI released "Before," the first single from her forthcoming album Nicole which NIKI first announced on her social media pages last week. The reflective record is tinged with nostalgia and sees NIKI yearning for a past relationship that has come to an end and grappling with navigating her feelings and how to let go. Upon release, the track received acclaim from NME, UPROXX, and Teen Vogue who praised that the record "perfectly highlights NIKI's songwriting prowess."

The release of "Before" comes fresh off the heels of NIKI's unforgettable performance at Coachella in April, where she became the first Indonesian artist to ever perform at the festival, alongside Rich Brian.

NIKI will follow up her Coachella appearance with a performance at 88rising's 2022 Head in the Clouds Festival this August at Brookside at the Rose Bowl. NIKI previously headlined at the 2021 Head in the Clouds Festival last November with a striking set that received acclaim from MTV, Flaunt, and The AV Club who hailed her a "goddamn superstar."

To date, NIKI has accumulated over 1.8 billion streams across all platforms. Her hit single "Every Summertime" from the soundtrack of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings recently went viral and currently has over 220 million streams and climbing. The track, written and produced by NIKI and longtime collaborator Jacob Ray - is an exuberant love song with a throwback sound reminiscent of classic R&B and soul.

The aforementioned "Split" comes from the upcoming Head In The Clouds 3 collaboration album, 88rising's game-changing third installation of the world-building effort that brings together rising artists from East to West. A retro slowburn, complete with steel guitar and NIKI's sweet rasp, "Split" sees the 23-year-old's artistic force chronicling the ache of feeling split between two worlds and two homes. Like all her well-loved songs, "Split" leaves a mark.

The Nicole Tour Dates

September 8 - Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl

September 9 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

September 10 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

September 13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

September 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

September 15 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

September 17 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

September 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

September 22 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

September 23 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

September 24 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

September 27 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

September 28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

September 30 - Washington, D.C. - The Howard

October 2 - Boston, MA - Royale

October 4 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

October 5 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

October 6 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

October 8 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

October 9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

October 11 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

October 12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

October 14 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

October 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - The Grand

October 18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

October 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern