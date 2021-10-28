Nightly Release New Single 'Lose My Number'

Nightly has released their new single, "Lose My Number".

"We are so excited for fans to hear 'Lose My Number,'" Nightly shares about the new track. "It's a different energy for our band that we haven't tapped into since our song 'Honest.'"

Last night, Nightly performed their biggest headline show to date at The Avalon in Los Angeles, CA. Presented by MuzicSwipe - the music discovery app which helps users match and discover new artists - the show featured new songs and fan favorites spanning the band's discography. This summer, the band played their first live show since the pandemic hit in their hometown Nashville, TN. Also presented by MuzicSwipe, the show sold out within two hours. Most recently, Nightly joined The Band Camino as support for their show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium last month.

"Lose My Number" arrives on the heels of their latest singles, "a million pretty pieces" in collaboration with Fleurie, and "lover/loner." Variance Magazine called the latter "all too relatable," writing, "Despite the shimmering melody, the song's lyrics are reflective of being torn between a state of romance and loneliness, happiness and defeat." With over 300 million streams across their catalog to date, the band are preparing more new music to share soon.

The new songs are the band's first offerings since their recently released night, love you. (alt EP), which featured reimagined and stripped-downtracks from their debut record. Perfectly demonstrating their ability to color outside of the lines and push themselves creatively, they reworked pop-driven upbeat songs like "so sly" and "summer" into acoustic-driven tracks. The release of the night, love you. (alt EP) follows the Nashville-based band's highly anticipated debut album night, love you., which dropped in the autumn of last year.

Listen to the new single here: