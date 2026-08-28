Night Lovell Releases MY BLOOD AS THE INK Album Via G59 Records

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Ottawa rapper and producer Night Lovell has released his long-awaited new album, MY BLOOD AS THE INK, via G59 Records.

My blood has always been the ink, but the wounds have never stung. I hope you are all very happy with the man that I've become. - Night Lovell

On MY BLOOD AS THE INK, Lovell's first new music since his 2023 album I Hope You're Happy, he explores identity, perception and the difference between who he is and how people see him. The album continues the darker, atmospheric sound that has defined his music while pushing his production and storytelling in new directions.

Throughout the rollout, Lovell has played with the imagery and perceptions that have surrounded him, teasing the album with a series of cryptic, blood-soaked visuals on his Instagram and giving fans a glimpse into the world behind the project.

The album follows the release of 'Sick & Tired,' a hard-hitting track about one-sided relationships and people who expect Lovell's time, access and support without giving the same in return. The song's accompanying press conference-style video plays into that idea, presenting Lovell as he addresses the people and situations that have pushed him to his limit.

The album's lead single 'Run' explores distrust, ambition and the pursuit of success amid chaos. Directed by Gab Bois and Thomas Pilgrim, the accompanying video finds Lovell attempting to escape the terrors relentlessly following him, further bringing the song's darker themes to life.

With more than 1 billion streams and 2.7 million monthly Spotify listeners, Lovell has built a dedicated audience around his distinct sound and uncompromising approach. His catalog includes Gold-certified singles 'Dark Light' and 'HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U !!!!,' as well as fan favorites 'Joan of Arc,' 'Still Cold / Pathway Private' and 'Lethal Presence.' He has collaborated with $uicideboy$, CORPSE and $NOT and earned coverage from Complex, The FADER, HYPEBEAST, HotNewHipHop and XXL.

Tracklist

1) SICK & TIRED

2) THIS AIN'T K-POP

3) STRANGER

4) GANGSTA TEAR

5) PAWN SHOP

6) CIGARETTE

7) FIGHT NIGHT AT GITANES

8) BLEED

9) FLIP THE SWITCH

10) A MESSAGE TO YOU

11) PIÑATA

About Night Lovell

Night Lovell is known for his deep vocal tone and eerie, atmospheric production, blending darkness and artistry into a distinctive sonic identity. Emerging from Ottawa, he was influenced early by local musicians, including his father—whose middle name, Lovell, inspired his stage name. The 'Night' reflects his affinity for late nights spent creating music.

Although he grew up surrounded by music and played drums, his artistic journey began at 17 when he started making beats before shifting toward rapping over his own production. As he developed, he realized he wanted to move beyond production and step on the stage, connecting more directly with audiences. This evolution led to his debut project Concept Vague, which featured the Gold-certified single 'Dark Light.'

Since then, Night Lovell has established himself as a leading voice in underground hip-hop, surpassing a billion streams and touring internationally. His music bridges rap, alternative and cinematic soundscapes, defined by haunting production, commanding vocals and introspective lyricism. With MY BLOOD AS THE INK, Night Lovell enters a new chapter defined by artistic growth, emotional depth and fearless self-expression.

Photo Credit: Gab Bois



Photo Credit: Gab Bois

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