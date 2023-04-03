Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nicole Sanzio Releases Debut Neo-Classical Album 'In Transit'

The album features “In Transit,” “The Beginning,” “Florence’s Theme,” “Shades,” and “The Awakening.” 

Apr. 03, 2023  

Long-time music industry insider and composer Nicole Sanzio has released her debut 8 track album, In Transit, featuring singles "In Transit," "The Beginning," "Florence's Theme," "Shades," and "The Awakening."

Composed by Nicole Sanzio, and engineered, mixed, and mastered by Phillip Lewis (Doja Cat), Jill Tengan, Hal Cragin, Jason Mattia, and Joey Baron, Sanzio's debut EP was recorded at Rusk Sound Studios and features self-written original piano compositions.

Sanzio is partnering with National Coalition for the Homeless for this release, an organization close to her heart.

"Homelessness is a topic that hits close to home for me, and that's why I decided to partner with the National Coalition for the Homeless. I have a personal connection to this issue that goes back to my pre-adoption days. The second track, 'The Beginning,' is dedicated to my adopted parents, who gave me a life that my biological mother couldn't afford for me; mentally, physically, emotionally, and financially," says Sanzio.

"My biological mother was homeless, mentally ill, and addicted to drugs. She was a double amputee eventually, and her life was a constant struggle. She lived out of a suitcase, and the only thing she managed to hold on to was the hospital bracelet given to her during my birth."

The self-described neo-classical album consists of all original compositions written and performed by Sanzio. A portion of the proceeds from each single and the album will go to charity.

Listen to the new single here:

ABOUT NICOLE SANZIO

Nicole Sanzio is a music industry authority when it comes to media licensing, rights, and clearances. She's the owner of InDigi Music and its parent company, Multi Music & Media Group, LLC, and has single-handedly placed various styles of music and compositions in film, network television, and other multi-media platforms.

Her unique accomplishments in media licensing and success as a business owner have made her a sought-after expert in the fast-changing worlds of licensing, publishing, royalties, and copyright. On top of all this, Nicole is also a Composer and Pianist, gearing up to release her neo-classical debut album, In Transit, in February 2023.

She has also placed some of her own pieces and collaborated pieces with her Writers/Artists in TV programs like Meet The Press (NBC), Love & Hip Hop (Vh1), Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E!), True Life (MTV), and VMA's Revealed (MTV).



