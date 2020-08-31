Nicole Richie, AKA Nikki Fre$h, Releases New Album 'Unearthed'

The album is out today.

Actress, creative director, entrepreneur, writer, producer and now parent trap artist Nicole Richie, aka 'Nikki Fre$h,' releases her debut album, Unearthed, today. Listen below!

The album consists of six "voicemail skits" and seven tracks that Richie cowrote along with celebrated songwriters Sarah Hudson (Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber) and her husband Joel Madden (Good Charlotte).

Richie is an executive producer and star in Quibi's "Nikki Fre$h." The series was released on the brand-new mobile streaming platform this past April and was just recently renewed for a second season. 'Nikki Fre$h,' unites her passions for Mother Earth and hip hop into her eponymous alter ego, Nikki Fre$h. Nikki brings a new voice to wellness with a totally fresh style of music - dropping socially conscious and educational rhymes on the world. Nikki Fre$h interacts with real life seekers and consciousness experts to learn ways to better serve our bodies and our planet -- while comedically exaggerating those solutions to the edge of sanity.

Listen to the album below.

Unearthed Track List:

1. Voicemail: Going Down the Wrong Road

2. Parent Trap

3. Voicemail: Rapping About Bees

4. Bee's Tea

5. Voicemail: Just Like Drake

6. U.G.L.Y

7. Voicemail: Molly's Boyfriend

8. Lil Gems

9. Voicemail: Farmer's Market Tour

10. Drip Drip

11. Knuckle Fresh

12. We Are A Garden

13. Voicemail: Life Partners

View More Music Stories Related Articles